South Jersey digs its way out day after blizzard hits area

In all, Hardy and his group helped shovel over a dozen driveways.

“I was born and raised in the Midwest in a suburb of Chicago where snow like what we had yesterday, it was a common occurrence, all winter long,” Hardy said. “It wasn’t for the glory or the mention, you just helped people out.”

Hardy said that the whole neighborhood joined in to shovel out the neighborhood and that it was a true community effort. With it being his ninth year living in Cape May, Hardy said he was trying to give back to those who had welcomed him into their neighborhood.

“We were shown such grace and generosity from the community that we’re always looking for ways to give back,” Hardy said.

Hardy added that the community coming together could serve as inspiration in light of the ongoing pandemic.

“Let’s face it, the pandemic is a horrible thing and a lot of people are just absolutely, without question feeling the burnout from it,” Hardy said. “Anything that you can do to potentially make someone smile and forget about all that is a plus in my book.”