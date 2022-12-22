 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

South Jersey can get a "flash freeze" Friday, here's what that means

  0

After the rain and snow end on Friday afternoon, a flash freeze threatens to ice up roads, sidewalks and surface as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what weather is needed for this to occur and how it should play out on Friday.

Strong storm to deliver wide variety of hazardous weather to NJ into Friday

For the past six days, we've been following this storm together. Now, it is finally here.

Damaging winds, heavy rains, one round of coastal flooding, localized snow at the end and a flash freeze for some after. We're getting almost everything but the kitchen sink. 

Airport delays are likely, roads will bring tricky traveling. If you can stay home Thursday night in Friday, that'll be best.

Speaking of staying indoors, you'll likely want to do the same over the holiday weekend. A taste of the North Pole will be with us for Christmas Eve and Christmas. It will be the coldest two day holiday stretch since 1989. 

Here's what to know.

Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Weather

Joe's 7-Day Forecast

  • Joe Martucci
  0
Storm Summary

Storm Summary

  • Joe Martucci
  0

Drizzle will develop Thursday morning as winds pick up from the southeast. The steady rain will start between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday. 

How to Prepare

  • Joe Martucci
  0

Keep all of your devices fully charged going into Thursday night. With whipping winds, there may be power outages in spots.

Compared to last week's storm...

Compared to last week's storm...

  • Joe Martucci
  0

This storm will be a bit stronger than what we had last Thursday into Friday.

More on: Wind

More on: Wind

  • Joe Martucci
  0

The main times for damaging winds will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. 

More on: Rain

More on: Rain

  • Joe Martucci
  0

Isolated areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will threaten Thursday night into Friday as the rain falls.

Seaside Heights in Moderate Flood Stage

More on: Coastal flooding

  • Joe Martucci
  0

Flooding will begin at 5 a.m. for the most susceptible areas of the Jersey Shore — think the edges of the Black Horse and White Horse pikes be…

More on: Flash freeze

More on: Flash freeze

  • Joe Martucci
  0

A flash freeze, or rapid icing of roads and surfaces after precipitation ends, is likely for a number of spots that aren't treated with salt o…

Christmas Weekend Still Frigid

Christmas Weekend Still Frigid

  • Joe Martucci
  0

The arctic cold front will bring that piece of the polar vortex our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Send in your photos and videos

  • Joe Martucci
  0

The Press of Atlantic City will be keeping you updated on power outages, road closures and more all storm long. If you have a storm photo or v…

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

