South Jersey can get a "flash freeze" Friday, here's what that means

After the rain and snow end on Friday afternoon, a flash freeze threatens to ice up roads, sidewalks and surface as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what weather is needed for this to occur and how it should play out on Friday.
Strong storm to deliver wide variety of hazardous weather to NJ into Friday
For the past six days, we've been following this storm together. Now, it is finally here.
Damaging winds, heavy rains, one round of coastal flooding, localized snow at the end and a flash freeze for some after. We're getting almost everything but the kitchen sink.
Airport delays are likely, roads will bring tricky traveling. If you can stay home Thursday night in Friday, that'll be best.
Speaking of staying indoors, you'll likely want to do the same over the holiday weekend. A taste of the North Pole will be with us for Christmas Eve and Christmas. It will be the coldest two day holiday stretch since 1989.
Here's what to know.
Drizzle will develop Thursday morning as winds pick up from the southeast. The steady rain will start between 10 a.m. and noon Thursday.
Keep all of your devices fully charged going into Thursday night. With whipping winds, there may be power outages in spots.
This storm will be a bit stronger than what we had last Thursday into Friday.
The main times for damaging winds will be 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Isolated areas of roadway, stream and creek flooding will threaten Thursday night into Friday as the rain falls.
Flooding will begin at 5 a.m. for the most susceptible areas of the Jersey Shore — think the edges of the Black Horse and White Horse pikes be…
A flash freeze, or rapid icing of roads and surfaces after precipitation ends, is likely for a number of spots that aren't treated with salt o…
The arctic cold front will bring that piece of the polar vortex our way for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Press of Atlantic City will be keeping you updated on power outages, road closures and more all storm long. If you have a storm photo or v…
