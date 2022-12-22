South Jersey can get a "flash freeze" Friday, here's what that means

Strong storm to deliver wide variety of hazardous weather to NJ into Friday

For the past six days, we've been following this storm together. Now, it is finally here.

Damaging winds, heavy rains, one round of coastal flooding, localized snow at the end and a flash freeze for some after. We're getting almost everything but the kitchen sink.

Airport delays are likely, roads will bring tricky traveling. If you can stay home Thursday night in Friday, that'll be best.

Speaking of staying indoors, you'll likely want to do the same over the holiday weekend. A taste of the North Pole will be with us for Christmas Eve and Christmas. It will be the coldest two day holiday stretch since 1989.

Here's what to know.