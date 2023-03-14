Tuesday will bring something rarely seen in recent months — falling snow. Parts of South Jersey can expect a few hours of it. Coupled with highs in the low 40s and a strong wind, it'll be a reminder that winter is still alive.

While anywhere in South Jersey could see at least flurries, it'll be those north of the Atlantic City Expressway, like in Galloway Township, Little Egg Harbor Township or Harvey Cedars, where a period of accumulating snow may even fall.

The window of opportunity for snow will be between 2 and 8 p.m. Those with the "most" (using that term loosely) potential for snow in our four-county area will be in Ocean.

Given temperatures will peak in the low 40s at 2 p.m. and then fall into the 30s, snow that would stick would accumulate on colder and grassy surfaces. Anywhere from scattered coatings up to an inch would occur, with the lowest amounts near the Expressway.

The afternoon will also see a strong wind develop out of the northwest. Power outages and wind damage are unlikely but cannot be ruled out. Top gusts will be 50 mph during the afternoon. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph.

The combination of the wind and temperatures will make it feel in the 20s all afternoon long. The gusts will likely drop, but sustained winds will still be 20 to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s for the evening and then the teens overnight.

Air temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 32 degrees for lows.

Wednesday will be nearly just as windy. Gusts will go up to 45 mph as the daytime sun mixes some of the stronger winds aloft downward.

No precipitation will be expected. High temperatures should get to about 50 degrees. As a result, wind chills will stay in the 30s, as opposed to the 20s.

Do not burn anything outside Wednesday. The wildfire threat will be elevated due to the winds, dry ground and Chapstick-worthy dry air.

Winds will weaken while still staying breezy Wednesday night. We'll have a clear sky overhead. We'll be in the 30s by midnight. Overnight lows will again be in the upper 20s inland and about 32 at the coast. This is all seasonable for mid-March.

Finally, winds will subside for Thursday and even turn to the south late in the day. The sun will be able to work the ground and warm us up. Highs will be in the mid-50s inland, with the shore staying about 50 degrees.

We wrap up the week with St. Patrick's Day. I do have a few afternoon rain showers in the forecast, but I'll watch during the week to see if we can get lucky and stay dry. It'll be a weakening cold front that passes through the region.

What are the best spots in South Jersey to grab Irish eats this St. Patrick’s Day weekend? The hearty foods consumed mainly during the winter months will soon give way to the lighter dishes popular in the warmer, sunnier, outdoorsy days of spring and summer.

What is definitely known is that a breeze from the southwest will make us warm. Highs will be in the upper 50s inland, with mid-50s at the coast.