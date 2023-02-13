As a whole, the week of Feb. 19 will be mild. More 50s and 60s will be on the way. However, there's one period where cold air may just line up enough for snow. It's not much. For snow lovers, though, this will be the time to hope for snow before the warming early spring air makes it harder for the flakes to fly.
ABOUT SNOW SEARCH
For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.
