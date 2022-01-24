Snow over the weekend means South Jersey Snowfall Contest almost has a winner

A coastal storm just clipped Cape May County with snow on Saturday, Jan. 22, shrinking the number of eligible contestants in the South Jersey Snowfall Contest to nearly one.
Lower Township, the contest site, received 0.3 of snow Saturday. That brings the contest site to 14.6 inches of snow in the month of January. Which, by the way, is the third snowiest January as of the twenty-fourth, since records started in 1895.
That further shrunk our list of possible $50 VISA gift card of basket of skin product winners to three from five on after snows on Jan. 7 and Jan. 20. 89 people originally entered.
As of Jan. 24, Melody Fox in the lead. She predicted 15.0 inches of snow only slightly above what actually fell and above what many, including this meteorologist, thought could happen.
The contest wraps up on Jan. 31 and like the NFL playoff games this weekend, it could come down to the wire. There's the potential for a snowy coastal storm over the weekend. Victor Cocco is the long brave soul to guess over two feet for the month, with 25.0 inches. We'll see if that comes true.
The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card plus a basket of products from Exit 0 Skin Care in West Cape May. It'll be announced at the store in a Facebook Live early in February.
The South Jersey Snowfall Contest lets you try to guess Mother Nature's habits. The person who forecasts the amount of snow closest to the actual snowfall in Lower Township, Cape May County will win the prize package.
If there's a tie breaker, the tie will go to the contestant who guessed how many days it will snow during the month. For purposes of the tie breaker, any recorded snowfall, even if it's only flurries, counts.
Observations are taken by long-time, award winning weather observer Wayne Roop. Roop is part of the Cooperative Observer Network (COOP), which is run by the National Weather Service.
