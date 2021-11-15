Snow fell in North Jersey Monday, when's the average first snow in South Jersey?

New Jersey has its first measurable snow of the season on Nov. 15, when High Point State Park in the far northwest corner of the state saw the flakes fly, and stick.

While it's technically snow season in South Jersey, the average first snow typically is still a few weeks away.

High Point State Park, which is largely above 1,000 feet in elevation and peaks at 1,804 feet, the highest in the state, saw a few tenths of an inch. There are no official records for the park. However, Sussex a town located in the lower elevations with the county of the same name, sees its average first snowfall Dec. 2. It's earliest snowfall was Oct. 1 in 1924, with the leaves barely changing from the summer greens.

The earliest measurable snowfall, defined as 0.1 inches of snow or greater, has fallen as early as Nov. 5 at Atlantic City International Airport (1973). In Upper Deerfield, snow has stuck to the ground as early as Nov. 16.

However, the average first snowfall doesn't usually occur until weeks later, when average temperatures have the chance to fall to the point where part of the night is below average typically.