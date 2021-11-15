 Skip to main content
Snow fell in North Jersey Monday, when's the average first snow in South Jersey?
snow monday

Gary Corliss, of Mullica Township, uses a snow blower to clear hip deep snow from the sidewalk at North Carolina and Atlantic Avenues, in Atlantic City. The cleanup and dig out after Sundays snow storm. Monday, December ,27, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)

 Danny Drake

New Jersey has its first measurable snow of the season on Nov. 15, when High Point State Park in the far northwest corner of the state saw the flakes fly, and stick.

While it's technically snow season in South Jersey, the average first snow typically is still a few weeks away. 

High Point State Park, which is largely above 1,000 feet in elevation and peaks at 1,804 feet, the highest in the state, saw a few tenths of an inch. There are no official records for the park. However, Sussex a town located in the lower elevations with the county of the same name, sees its average first snowfall Dec. 2. It's earliest snowfall was Oct. 1 in 1924, with the leaves barely changing from the summer greens.

The earliest measurable snowfall, defined as 0.1 inches of snow or greater, has fallen as early as Nov. 5 at Atlantic City International Airport (1973). In Upper Deerfield, snow has stuck to the ground as early as Nov. 16. 

However, the average first snowfall doesn't usually occur until weeks later, when average temperatures have the chance to fall to the point where part of the night is below average typically. 

At Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), the average first measurable snowfall occurs on Dec. 19. In Lower Township, it's Dec. 26. Over in Upper Deerfield, you can expect measurable snow to begin on Dec. 29. However, there are years of data missing from the record in the Cumberland County town that could skew this earlier.

Average First Snowfall

The map denotes the average first measurable snowfall, defined at 0.10 inches of snow or greater. 

The further north and west you go, the earliest the flakes typically fly. Philadelphia sees their average first snow on Dec. 12, for example.

It's not uncommon for the earliest measurable snow of the season to be come after the New Year. While 1973 saw the earliest snow on record at ACY, that was for the 1973-1974 snow season. That previous winter, the 1972-1973 winter is known for having the latest first snowfall, happenings on Feb. 16. 

After record low snow in winter 2019-20 as well as a mild winter in 2020-21, this upcoming winter has a higher likelihood of at least reaching the typical snow totals and cold South Jersey is accustomed to seeing.

