top story

Snow and rain showers will end otherwise dry January NJ weekend

The worst tidal flooding since Superstorm Sandy gripped part of the Jersey Shore Dec. 23. That was followed by a historic drop in temperatures and the coldest Dec. 24-25 since 1989. That three day stretched highlighted December and was in Meteorologist Joe Martucci's top five weather events …

The most noteworthy part of the forecast will come at the end of the weekend. On Sunday night, a weak storm system should bring our first (very small) accumulating snow of the season, before going to rain showers. Otherwise, Jan. 7-8 will be quiet.

Weekend Systme.JPG

We’ll start with the Sunday night system. Between 7 and 10 p.m., precipitation will begin in the form of scattered showers.

For those in Ocean County, inland Atlantic County and Cumberland County, I believe the showers will start as snow. For Brigantine on south, as well as Cape May County, it should be rain showers.

It’ll have a tough time sticking where it does snow, even with the late timing. Temperatures will be above freezing, in the mid-30s. Coupled with the fact that snow will be light and scattered, it’ll have a tough time accumulating.

Plus, the snow won’t last that long. Between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., we’ll flip to rain, which will then fall for the rest of Monday morning. By midday, we’ll be dry.

Sunday's Mini Storm.JPG

A few tenths of an inch of snow will be likely on colder and grassy surfaces. Besides this being the first possible accumulating snow of winter, it won’t be very noteworthy. Rainfall totals will be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches.

Snow to Come Inches.JPG

That said, my forecast is lower confidence than I’d like for being 36 hours out. There are a few red flags that make snow, or even any precipitation, disappear from the forecast.

First is the fact that the moisture with the low pressure will get wrung out by drying high pressure as it moves closer to New Jersey. This is why I’m going with rain or snow “showers” as opposed to steady precipitation.

Second is that, per usual, a 50-mile difference in the track of the low-pressure system will make all the difference.

My forecast is for the center of the low pressure to go over southern Delaware. If it goes over Ocean City, Maryland, let’s say, high pressure will dry the precipitation out over us even more. Places like Barnegat Light and Ship Bottom would be dry.

Otherwise, no winds or coastal flooding are expected from this system.

The rest of the weekend will be quiet. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will begin in the upper 20s inland, with mid-30s at the coast. We’ll then rise to the mid-40s, which is spot-on seasonable.

Saturday night will see some cloud cover as well. The evening will be in the 40s and 30s. Come Sunday morning, we’ll be 25 to 30 degrees everywhere.

Sunday will be fine for a run or taking down the decorations. It’ll just be chilly for a change. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Looking out beyond the Sunday night into Monday system, we look dry Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be fairly typical for mid-January.

Finally, I’m back at the green screen for video forecasts! It’s a very exciting return, especially with our IBM MAX weather system.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

