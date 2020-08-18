Yes, there will be showers and storms to contend with Wednesday. However, it will not be a washout in southeastern New Jersey, and if you want to stay 100% dry, you’re only a short drive away to dry air.
A large high-pressure system is trying as hard as it can to extend its reach to the coast from the Great Lakes. However, it will come a little short.
A weak low-pressure system will be over the Jersey Shore throughout the day, with a cold front extending from Cape May to the Deep South.
So while Newark and Pottstown, Pennsylvania, stay dry, we will deal with off-and-on rain starting between 9 and 11 a.m. Showers and storms will be hit-or- miss throughout the day, ending between 8 and 10 p.m.
The wettest parts of the state likely will be in Cape May County, but even here, expect about 75% of your day to be dry. That number climbs as you head north to Stafford Township and west to Bridgeton, where that number could be 85% or 90%.When all is said and done, we’re expecting three hours of rain at most.
Rainfall totals will generally be 0.10 to 0.25 inches, with a few spots higher if you get a thunderstorm.
So, you’ll still have time to cut the lawn, go for a ride or perhaps even try the beach. However, activities sensitive to rain should wait for another day.
High temperatures will be on either side of 80 degrees, lower due to cloud cover.
High pressure will kick out the rain during the evening and pump in drier air.
Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening, with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s everywhere. I believe most of you would be OK without the air conditioning.
For the first time in quite a while, we will have a day where high pressure will dominate throughout the day. Expect morning sunshine to mix with fair weather afternoon clouds.
Any outdoor activities you couldn’t do Wednesday will be good for Thursday.
High temperatures will rise between 80 and 85 degrees. With the low dew points, it will feel again like September in the region.
The muggy air will build back in Thursday night, with southerly winds.
Still, it’ll be a comfortable evening, sliding through the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s in Vineland and inland areas, with Ventnor and the shore in the low 70s.
Friday will be nearly the same as Thursday, but with a bit more humidity in the air. So we’ll still have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will still be in the 80- to 85-degree range.
For the first time in five weeks, we will have a day that we remember as dry in South Jersey (technically, Atlantic City International Airport did report 0.02 inches of rain July 17, but most would remember it as dry).
