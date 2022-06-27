Shore summer weekend weather report card gets its first "A" for June 24-26

Rain-free and humidity-free high pressure came, it saw and it conquered the weekend of June 24-26. So much so, it earned the first "A" of the season is the 2022 shore summer weekend weather report card.

All three days featured light winds. Dew points were under 65 degrees which, in my opinion, is the border between frizz-free and the frizz factor for your hair.

Temperatures were a little cool on Friday - high temperatures were generally 70 to 75 degrees. However, the sun made it feel warmer. Saturday peaked in the low 80s in most spots, while we rode out the weekend in the mid-70s on Sunday.

All of that led to this being the first "A" of the season, with our GPA so far as a cool 3.4, good enough for a B+.

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

Previous Editions of the Shore Summer Weekend Report Card

2021

2020

2019

2018

This report card must have gotten buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B".

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.