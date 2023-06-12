After a mostly dry and pleasant June weekend, Monday could start the week off with a bang as severe weather threatens New Jersey.

Between 4 and 11 p.m. Monday, broken lines of showers and thunderstorms will pass through South Jersey.

Within this comes the potential for isolated storm cells of severe weather and rainfall flooding. Damaging winds, small hail and brief, torrential downpours are all possible.

Long-duration, rain-sensitive outdoor work and activities should wrap up by 4 p.m. Check pressofac.com for live radar after that time to try to squeeze in shorter activities.

Make sure your devices are fully charged going into the evening in case of a power outage. Make sure your generator is working as well.

If your vehicle is parked in a poor drainage area, it's best to move it in case of rainfall flooding.

The best potential for wind damage and hail in southeastern New Jersey will be in Cumberland and inland Atlantic counties. Those in Ocean, Cape May or coastal Atlantic counties will still find severe weather in the realm of possibility, but the threat is lower.

That is due to the onshore winds blowing Monday, which stabilize the air. It is likely that storms moving in from the west will weaken as they near the ocean.

That has been evident Monday morning. Convective available potential energy, or CAPE, shows the amount of unstable air available for potential storms to feed upon. As of 11 a.m., the amount of CAPE in Cumberland and inland Atlantic counties is far greater than at the coast. That will continue as the day goes on. The Cape May Bubble may work here and keep the area out of harm's way.

Furthermore, destabilizing sunshine will be limited Monday for all locations. A brief window of sun is likely through about 3 p.m., depending on location. That will prevent a more widespread breakout of severe weather.

Winds may reach 70 mph, enough to knock over power lines and down small trees. Large hail, over an inch in diameter, is possible. More than likely, though, it will be small hail that typically does not cause damage.

Rainfall flooding is possible in any locations that see multiple heavy showers or thunderstorms. It is a fairly humid day, with dew points in the upper 60s. Roughly 90% of June days have less moisture in the entire atmosphere above South Jersey than Monday, according to the National Weather Service. When it rains, it could quite literally pour.

While the lack of rain in recent weeks means precipitation is welcome, like a dry sponge, water that hits the ground could run off, creating flooding issues in the region.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey at an official risk for severe weather. Those roughly south of the Atlantic City Expressway are in a level two of five risk (slight). Meanwhile, those north of the expressway are in a level one of five risk (marginal).

Since a record-tying seven tornadoes tore through New Jersey on April 1, severe weather has not impacted the region much. This is the first level two of five risk issued since April 22, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

After Monday, no severe weather is expected for the rest of the week. Rain showers will fall Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Then, a weak coastal storm may bring rain Friday.