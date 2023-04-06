A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 10 p.m. for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

The watch, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, addresses the risk for life to property threatening thunderstorms. The ingredients are in place for severe weather, but there is no imminent threat.

What's the difference between an advisory, watch and warning? The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …

If the threat is in the immediate future, a warning will be issued by the National Weather Service.

In the event the threat occurs, it's best to prepare for power outages, wind and hail damage Thursday evening.

The potential for severe weather will begin at 6 p.m., ending by 10 p.m. With this time, up to two hours of rain and storms will be present.

Unlike Saturday's record setting tornado outbreak, any severe weather Thursday will likely be from damaging winds. Winds up to 70 mph will be likely in any strong thunderstorm.

Cutting down hanging tree limbs, charging electronic devices and making sure generators are ready in needed are good action steps for Thursday.

Hail will threaten, too. More than likely, though, this will be small hail, under an inch in diameter that causes minimal damage. Larger hailstone will be possible, though, and moving vehicles to safety is advised.

Flooding rain and tornado are not ruled out, but unlikely. If you are placed in a tornado warning, remember these three steps: Get inside, get as low as possible, get away from windows.

A basement or storm shelter is the best place to shelter from a tornado. If you are outside and cannot physically reach a permanent building in time, go into a low lying ditch for shelter.

Rainfall totals will be generally between a half inch to an inch. However, those that experience multiple thunderstorms may receive up to two inches. The rainfall will be beneficial. Those south of Route 30 are in a pre-drought stage known as "abnormally dry" conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

A strong cold front and a summery surge of warm air will make Thursday's severe weather possible. Temperatures in most of South Jersey were in the upper 70s and 80s., but there were major exceptions along the coast.

While Atlantic City International Airport and Millville both reached high temperatures of 84 degrees (as of 2:40 p.m.), a cooling sea breeze front kept Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City only as high as 65 degrees. Further north, Point Pleasant, Ocean County, reached 60 degrees.

The cooler, more stable air further north is why the watch does not extend into Ocean County.

However, the warm and sunshine destabilized the atmosphere. With moisture in the air, dew points are in the 60s in many spots which is fairly humid, developing showers feed off the energy and humid air to blossom into thunderstorms.

As 2:02 p.m. the Storm Prediction Center issued a Mesoscale Discussion, typically written before a severe or tornado watch is issued.

In the bulletin, it read that conditions "may support organized clusters or a supercell capable of damaging winds and hail."

