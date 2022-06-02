 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for NJ as 70+ mph gusts threaten

Futurecast and Winds
Joe Martucci

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of South Jersey as a round of evening storms threaten to bringing damaging winds and power outages.

The watch, in effect for the potential of future severe weather development is in effect for all of South Jersey through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Damaging winds will be the biggest concern with any severe thunderstorms that come through, which is still not a definite. If they do, though, it will be a "boom or busy" scenario, with gusts over 70 mph threatening. 

To a lesser extent, damage from hail and flooding rainfall will be within the realm of possibility. A quick inch of rain may fall in less than an hour. 

Tornadoes are unlikely.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the watch Thursday around 1:50 p.m. The region was placed in a level two of five risk for severe weather. This is the kind of risk seen a handful of times a year in New Jersey. 

Do note that even if severe storms do not move through, non-severe thunderstorms and heavy rain may still be an issue. 

This is a developing story, check back for details. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
