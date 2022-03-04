 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seeing smoke? It could be one of these four prescribed wildfire burns Friday

controlled burn

Section forest fire warden Chris Franek, of Branchville, setting a prescibed burn along a dirt road in the Warren Grove Bombing Range in Bass River Township. Forest Fire Service doing a prescribed burn of 360 acres they have planned in the Bass River Township area. Thursday, March, 8, 2012 ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)

 Danny Drake

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four locations within Cape May and Ocean counties in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire through Friday. The burns will be weather dependent. 

One burn will take place in Cape May County at the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area. 

Three burns will also take place in Ocean County. A burn will take place in Lacey and Barnegat Township at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. Another will take place in Manchester Township on undisclosed county property. 

Smoke may be visible for miles away. 

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Friday will be a dry, fairly sunny day. Winds will be under 5 mph for most of the day. Humidity levels are below 25% well inland but those along and east of the Garden State Parkway have humidity values between 30 and 40%. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
