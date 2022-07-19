See what July 15-17 weekend earned in Joe Martucci's shore weather report card

The dog days of summer are here. In New Jersey during July and August, it's hard to get a bad grade in the shore summer weekend weather report card. Only a tropical system or extreme heat on the beach can bump us below a "B".

The weekend of July 15-17 was right on target for a typical July weekend, earning us a "B".

Like most summer weekends, the warm and humid air sparked us hit or miss thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday at the beaches. However, it was not a washout. Friday was completely dry at the shore.

High temperatures were generally around 80 degrees and there were no strong breezes.

It was the second weekend in a row with a "B". The cumulative GPA drops for a 3.3. However, it's still good enough for a "B+".

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year).

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain.

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School.

