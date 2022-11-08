See how the cooldown continues as tidal flooding, Nicole's remnant follow

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says temperatures have fallen 15 to 20 degrees from where they were on Monday. That'll lead to a chilly autumn night and Wednesday morning, when tidal flooding will be likely. After that, the remnants of Nicole will hit South Jersey. Joe has the latest on what to expect and when it'll occur.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
