Seasonable now, powerful MLK weekend storm to come to NJ Sunday, Monday

Thursday will be a quiet day, with peeks of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. A nor’easter will pass far offshore Friday. Then, we continue to monitor a powerful storm system late Sunday into Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We’ll start with the quiet weather Thursday. An Albert Clipper system will stay well to our north, so we won’t see any snow. However, we will be mostly cloudy for the day. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s for Maurice River Township and the inland towns, with readings around 32 for Ocean City and the shore. From there we’ll warm up into the mid-40s. All in all, good for outdoor work or projects.

Our first of two weekend storm systems will come early Friday. The center of a low-pressure system will move off the Florida coast to the north-northeast. The center of the low will be about 400 miles east of Virginia by sunrise Friday. The rain shield will stay just offshore. However, it will be cloudy Thursday night into Friday. Lows Friday morning will be around 30 inland and 35 at the shore, and that’s actually our mildest night since Jan. 2.