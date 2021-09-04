 Skip to main content
Saturday's "on the water" forecast for the Jersey Shore
Expect a pleasant Saturday for the water. The ocean remains warm, in the 70s, with the bays near 80 degrees. Wave heights and the rip current risk are low, great for being in the water. Surfers will enjoy the long wave period as winds blow from the northwest, giving the waves a clean look. 

OTW Sept. 4

