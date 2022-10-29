 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REPLAY: Superstorm Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned panel discussion

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned was moderated by Meteorologist Joe Martucci.

This free event was held at the newly opened New Standard Senior Living in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Superstorm Sandy made landfall around 6:30 p.m. near Brigantine on Oct. 29, 2012. It's the fourth costliest tropical system in the United States' history and was responsible for forty deaths in New Jersey alone.

Those in attendance got to hear from a five person panel, local to South Jersey.

- Vince Jones, Director, Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management

- Jim Eberwine, Absecon Emergency Manager and retired National Weather Service Meteorologist

- Ryan D. Lewis, Director, Electric Operations, Atlantic City Electric

- Dean Iovino from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly

- Joanne Garofolo, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.

Superstorm Sandy: Look back at stories, photos and videos of the storm's impact on South Jersey

On Oct. 29, 2012, Superstorm Sandy devastated coastal areas of New Jersey and New York, causing billions of dollars in damage, and killed dozens of people in the U.S. and Caribbean.

The Press of Atlantic City has compiled stories, photos and videos from residents and officials preparing for the storm and the devastation it left in its wake. 

Take a look back through our archives as South Jersey remembers the effects the storm had on the region eight years ago and check out recent stories about the 2020 hurricane season, which is on track to be the second most active on record. 

