REPLAY: Superstorm Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned panel discussion

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned was moderated by Meteorologist Joe Martucci.

This free event was held at the newly opened New Standard Senior Living in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Superstorm Sandy made landfall around 6:30 p.m. near Brigantine on Oct. 29, 2012. It's the fourth costliest tropical system in the United States' history and was responsible for forty deaths in New Jersey alone.

Those in attendance got to hear from a five person panel, local to South Jersey.

- Vince Jones, Director, Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management

- Jim Eberwine, Absecon Emergency Manager and retired National Weather Service Meteorologist

- Ryan D. Lewis, Director, Electric Operations, Atlantic City Electric

- Dean Iovino from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly