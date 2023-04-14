From the beaches to the Pinelands, from morning lows and daytime highs, heat records have been set all across the region Wednesday and Thursday. That won't stop Friday.

On Thursday, Atlantic City International Airport broke the daily record high, sizzling at a July-worthy 87 degrees. That smashed the old record of 83 degrees, set back in 1977. A few miles east, at Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, there was a similar feel. The resort reached 83 degrees, breaking the previous record of 80 set back in 1890.

Records are harder to break at Atlantic City Marina compared to the airport. Atlantic City's weather observations are one of the longest running in the United States, dating back to Dec. 1873. The airport's is still lengthy, but dates back to 1943, 70 years after the city started to report.

Millville's official observing site reached 86 degrees, one degree shy of the record set back in 1977. Weather observations date back to 1947 there. Records at the long term observing site in Lower Township were not in for Thursday at the time of writing.

2023 set a new record for the warmest low temperature on April 13 in Atlantic City, with the marina only reaching 60 degrees, one degree higher than the previous record. This was 15 degrees above the 1991-2020 climate average and warmer than the average daily high of 56 degrees.

Mild low temperature records also were written on Wednesday, too.

At the airport, the low temperature was 59 degrees, a new record for April 12. At the marina, it was 57 degrees, also taking the top spot. Lower Township also set a new mark, only falling to 54 degrees.

There was still a ways to go to reach monthly, April records. Highs needed to be in the 90s, with low temperatures staying at or above 65 to 70 degrees, depending on location.

Still, the two day stretch of April heat was not felt in years, with one more summery day inland Friday.

High pressure moved off the Jersey Shore to the Carolinas early in the week. That kept the region dry and fairly seasonable, Atlantic City International Airport had a seasonable high of 61 degrees while Atlantic City reached 52 degrees, below average.

On Wednesday, the high pressure then moved toward Bermuda, where it'll stay until Friday. During the summer, that is notorious for "hazy, hot and humid" weather.

In April, the west winds around the high mean heat, with low humidity. The Garden State had numerous brush fires this week. The largest was a 3,859 acre blaze in Lakehurst and Manchester, Ocean County.

Massive New Jersey Pine Barrens fire fully contained Dry, windy conditions similar to those in New Jersey sparked fires in other states this week.

The west winds also prevented the typical cooling sea breeze to cap high temperatures east of the Garden State Parkway. In New Jersey, the coolest place Wednesday and Thursday was Fortescue, Cumberland County, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, where wind form the west blows off the chilly Delaware Bay.

A changing climate made the summer air more likely, according to Climate-Central, a non-profit organization based in Princeton, Mercer County. According to their Climate Shift Index, climate change made Atlantic City International Airport's high temperature 1.5 times more probable. For the low temperatures, these temperatures were made more than twice as likely to happen.

The index is a scale defined by the ratio of how likely a temperature is in today's climate compared to a climate without human-induced climate change.

New daily record highs will be likely in Millville and possible at Atlantic City International Airport. Forecasted high temperatures will be in the mid-80s. The record high in Millville is 82 degrees while the record high at the airport is 86 degrees.

However, the shore will lose the balmy breezes of the past two days. An onshore sea breeze should develop late morning, keeping the beach highs to around 70 degrees in South Jersey. Monmouth County beaches should still sizzle Friday, though on a southwest wind.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the low temperature at the airport was 63 degrees. As long as the thermometer stays above 60 degrees by midnight, then Friday would be be a third consecutive mildest low temperature record.

The marina was in a similar situation early Friday. The morning low was 60 degrees, while the record mildest low is 58 degrees.

Assuming the airport reaches the 80s Friday, it will be the first three day stretch this warm in April since 2012. The marina's two day stretch of 80s is already the longest April stretch since 1976, and one of just five occurrences in its near 150 year history.

If Atlantic City's low temperature stays at or above 57 degrees Friday, it'd be the first three day stretch in April that mild at night since 2002 and the fourth in recorded history.

Temperatures were expected to cool over the weekend as the Bermuda high pressure moves away. Saturday will be foggy at the shore, with a few afternoon showers throughout the region. Highs will be in the low 60s at the shore, rising to the low 70s in places like Hammonton and Vineland. Sunday will see early fog give way to a mostly cloudy sky. Onshore winds will keep highs around 60 at the shore, mid-60s inland.