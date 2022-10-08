Record rain, tidal flooding, beach erosion legacy of six-day nor'easter

Five straight days of tidal flooding, consecutive days of record rainfall, strong winds and beach erosion left a mark on the region this week and last. The storm that battered the Jersey Shore began as Hurricane Ian when it crashed ashore in Florida as a major hurricane Sept. 28. Ian quickly became the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States this century, behind only Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1,800 people dead in 2005.

Ian has claimed more than 100 lives, 92 of them in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Once through Florida, Ian weakened but lingered, making a left turn after exiting by Cape Canaveral and striking Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the afternoon of Sept. 30 as a Category 1 hurricane.

The evening of Sept. 30, the first rain bands worked into South Jersey. The storm became “post-tropical” at 5 p.m. last Friday as it moved inland. A post-tropical cyclone, which is what Superstorm Sandy was at landfall in October 2012, is a storm that loses its tropical qualities.

The center of the decaying storm was in Virginia last Saturday morning. Typically, the storm would have moved out to sea after a day or two. However, a weather pattern known as an “omega block” created a traffic jam as the storm stalled due to two low-pressure systems and a clockwise-spinning high-pressure system to the north that held the storm in place.

South Jersey was ground zero for days of onshore winds due to the tighter air pressure gradient, as well as six straight days of rain that added up to as much as 9.6 inches in places.

The rainfall set records for multiple days in a row.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke daily rainfall records Saturday, Sunday and Monday as 1.21 inches, 3.45 inches and 1.28 inches fell.

Furthermore, Sunday’s 3.45-inch amount was the sixth highest daily October number since records began in 1874. Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township broke daily records Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s 3.01 inches of rain was the fourth highest amount seen in any one October day since records started in 1943.

Millville and Lower Township both broke daily rainfall records Sunday.

The copious rainfall was mostly beneficial. With the exception of the weekend, the rain was generally moderate in intensity. Flooding from the rainfall alone was limited to typical ponding of roadways.

The parched ground took advantage of the rain. Drought in southeastern New Jersey is now limited to Fortescue to Avalon on south, plus the northern half of Ocean County, according to the United States Drought Monitor. A day before the storm arrived, all of Cape May and Cumberland counties, plus much of Atlantic and Ocean counties, were in drought conditions. Harvey Cedars police Chief Robert Burnaford said rough surf scoured local beaches, leaving behind 10-foot cliffs of sand.

Dramatic erosion was also seen in Strathmere, Upper Township and Sea Isle City.

“Obviously, Ian was a very serious storm, and its remnants were felt in Sea Isle City in ways some folks did not expect,” Sea Isle Mayor Leonard Desiderio said.

Of real concern was coastal flooding, which affected barrier islands. Atlantic City entered flood stage five consecutive afternoons between last Saturday and Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued coastal flood warnings. In Beach Haven, Borough Hall was closed one day, while the Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood, as well as Ocean City schools, had early dismissal to avoid the significant tidal flooding.

A combination of factors contributed to tidal flooding, including northeast winds driving waters from as far east as Nova Scotia.

It could have been worse, though. Winds turned more northerly Monday and especially Tuesday, limiting the amount of seawater pushed ashore.

Had the storm hit a week earlier or later, during the new or full moon, the higher waters would have likely led to major stage tidal flooding in spots, something not seen here since the January 2016 blizzard in Cape May, or Sandy in Atlantic City in 2012.

Winds were strong too, particularly by nor’easter standards. A 62 mph gust blew through Ocean City. Seaside Heights and Bayville clocked wind gusts at 60 mph. The strongest winds were Sunday into Monday. Power outages were generally isolated. At its peak, about 1,500 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power Sunday, most of those in Egg Harbor Township.