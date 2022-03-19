Record overnight warmth Friday meant heaters caught a break

Record warm minimum temperatures were set across South Jersey Friday, as southerly winds and cloud cover at the right times made it feel more like May.

Atlantic City International Airport only dropped as low as 49 degrees Friday. That broke the previous daily record of 46 in 2011. Observations at the airport go back to 1944 in March.

In Millville, the 50 degree low temperature also set a daily record for the day. Records there go back to 1947.

Lows this mild are more like the middle of May than the middle of March. The 49 degree mark at ACY was on par with the average low for May. 9. In Millville, it was a night more like May 15.

Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City almost came home with the top spot, too, Friday. However, the low temperature was 48 degrees, one degrees shy of the record set in 2016.

Record warmth was also set on Mar. 7 and 8 in the region.

May-like warmth set numerous heat records across the region Sunday, Monday Temperature records were set all over South Jersey on Sunday and Monday in a stretch that fe…

Record highs temperatures had a chance of coming down Saturday, as the rainy morning never materialized due to a layer of dry air 10 to 20 thousand feet high in the atmosphere. With sunshine and southerly winds, highs may touch the record of 73 for both ACY and Millville.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.