 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Record heat brings South Jersey to the shore
0 comments
featured

Record heat brings South Jersey to the shore

{{featured_button_text}}
Heat in Atlantic City

Patricia Fleming and her 5-year-old daughter, Jamaica, of Philadelphia, enjoy an early taste of summer on the beach in Atlantic City on Wednesday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

MARGATE — They filed in two by two and four by four, with beach chairs and umbrellas in tow.

They made their way to their favorite plot of sand, planted themselves in their chairs and gazed over the ocean’s blue hue.

In June, this is a daily way of life. In April, it’s downright unusual.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City reached a high temperature of 80 degrees, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. On average, the first 80-degree day of the year occurs May 12.

“This is great. I wish it would stay like that all the time,” said Tim Cox, of Delaware, who was in Margate for the day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures peaked at the marina at 12:10 p.m. before a cooling, easterly sea breeze kicked in, keeping in the chillier but still very warm 70s for the day.

Local sea breezes occur when sunshine and hot air raise the air at the surface. As long as winds are light, the cooler, denser ocean air fills the void, lowering temperatures. Water temperatures sat in the low 50s for most of the day.

In the case of Wednesday, west-southwest winds were breezy enough at times to force surface hot air from the mainland onto the shore, keeping the cold sea air away. When the offshore winds let up, temperatures dropped again.

Regardless of air temperatures in the moment, many visitors just found it to be a great day to be outside.

“It’s just a beautiful day. ... We’ll get lunch out on the deck or something and enjoy the spot,” said Cynthia Cerino, of Williamstown, who usually goes to Atlantic City for the beach but came to Margate to see Lucy the Elephant, which was busy with crowds as well.

While hot March, April and May days may send you to the beach, the combination of chilly waters and lack of lifeguards means you should enjoy your fun in the summer-like sun on the sand. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is at Margate, NJ Beach Patrol to explain more.

At Atlantic City International Airport, without the influence of the sea breeze, a record high temperature of 89 degrees at 3 p.m. was recorded. That broke the previous daily record of 88 degrees, set in 2009.

This was the earliest 89 degree-or-greater temperature since 2013. On average, the first day this hot doesn’t happen until May 22. Had temperatures crested 90, that would put it in 10th place for warmest April day since records began in 1943.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMartucci

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News