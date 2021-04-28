Record heat brings South Jersey to the shore

MARGATE — They filed in two by two and four by four, with beach chairs and umbrellas in tow.

They made their way to their favorite plot of sand, planted themselves in their chairs and gazed over the ocean’s blue hue.

In June, this is a daily way of life. In April, it’s downright unusual.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City reached a high temperature of 80 degrees, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. On average, the first 80-degree day of the year occurs May 12.

“This is great. I wish it would stay like that all the time,” said Tim Cox, of Delaware, who was in Margate for the day.

Temperatures peaked at the marina at 12:10 p.m. before a cooling, easterly sea breeze kicked in, keeping in the chillier but still very warm 70s for the day.

Local sea breezes occur when sunshine and hot air raise the air at the surface. As long as winds are light, the cooler, denser ocean air fills the void, lowering temperatures. Water temperatures sat in the low 50s for most of the day.