Record heat breaks high and low temperature records in sizzle S.J. Saturday

Heat

The beach was packed near Ninth Street, in Ocean City, on a very warm Saturday, May 21, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

The heat came, it saw and it conquered the record books for inland South Jersey Sunday.

Atlantic City International Airport and Millville both saw record heat on Saturday, tying or breaking records where observations have been taken since the 1940s.

Both locations scorched in 93 degree high temperatures. That tied the daily record at ACY and broke the previous record of 91 degrees in Millville. The average high for May 21 is 74 degrees in both locations. 

That wasn't the only heat record to be broken in those locations, either. A new record for the warmest low temperature was set Saturday, as ACY only dropped down 68 degrees. The average low is 53 degrees. 

Millville, while balmy overnight with a low of 66 degrees, did not break a record. 

A high pressure located over Bermuda pumped in warm and humid air from the southwest. As the region goes into summer the "Bermuda" high is typically responsible for the hazy, hot and humid days that can define summer.

However, the southwest winds still allowed for a cooling sea breeze to blow at the shore. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City had natural air conditioning, with highs at only 80 degrees, five degrees shy of the 1934 record high. 

This is the second Saturday before Memorial Day Weekend in a row where record heat sizzled the area. On May 22, 2021, Atlantic City Marina, ACY and Millville all had record highs. That weekend wound up being the hottest May weekend in recorded history at ACY and the marina. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
