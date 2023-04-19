Avoid burning near forests or marshes Wednesday, dispose of cigarettes carefully and prevent sparks from flying. There continues to be a high wildfire spread risk due to rising temperatures. Record warmth may come Friday.

It’ll be another dangerous combination of gusty winds, low humidity and dry ground Wednesday.

Humans cause the overwhelming majority of wildfires, 84% of them according to the National Park Service.

Humidity will bottom out in the 20% to 30% range for most inland towns Wednesday. That will be due to a drying westerly wind. Gusts will be in the 20s throughout much of the day.

While those winds will be weaker than Tuesday’s, the ground will be drier, canceling each other out. Full sunshine will pull roughly 0.2 inches of water from the surface. We’re teetering on drought south of Route 30, placed in “abnormally dry” conditions by the United States Drought Monitor.

A wildfire burned in Washington Township, Burlington County, on Tuesday. Hopefully we don’t have more Wednesday.

Otherwise, we’ll have a very comfortable Wednesday. Temperatures will start out in the 35 to 40 degree range inland, with low 40s at the shore. If there is frost, it will be in the sheltered, wind-free locations of the region.

Highs will then get to around 70 degrees Wednesday inland. At the coast, there won’t be a sea breeze, so Brigantine and the shore should be well into the 60s as well. Outdoor events will be a go (just make sure not to burn openly).

We’ll fall a good bit Wednesday night. For the evening, we’ll be in the 60s, 50s and 40s.

Again, winds will blow a bit from the southwest. That will prevent frost. Thursday morning lows will bottom out in the 40 to 45 degree range inland. The shore will be around 50 degrees.

A weak ridge of upper-level high pressure will be in the Deep South on Thursday. That gives warmer air aloft, the primer. A stronger high-pressure system at the surface will give us the actual boost up the thermometer.

Highs will be in the upper 70s in Mays Landing and the inland towns. A cooling, onshore sea breeze will cap shore high temperatures in the mid-60s late morning, staying steady for the rest of the day.

Then we get to possible record-breaking temperatures.

On Friday, both the high and low temperatures may be the mildest on record.

The low temperature record for April 21 at Atlantic City International Airport is 57 degrees. The morning low inland will be in the mid-50s. In the evening, we should be above 57 degrees.

We have a puncher’s chance of the record.

The high temperature record for April 21 is 89 degrees. While I believe some inland spots well away from the water will get to 90, the airport, where the records are kept, should sit just shy.

Those along the Garden State Parkway, like Egg Harbor Township, should get into the mid-80s, still plenty summery.

For the shore, morning lows will be in the mid-50s as well. With the cooling sea breeze, highs will be in the mid-70s.

We could get another April beach day, too.