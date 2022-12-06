Rain continues, watch how fog arrives Wednesday night in South Jersey

Up to half inch of rain fell through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says more will come Tuesday night as fog develops. Fog will be dense at times Wednesday morning. Drizzle and mist will make it a raw day. Joe has the full forecast, including more on the Full Cold Moon to come.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.