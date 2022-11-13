Rain and wind give way to a much cooler Sunday; widespread freeze to come

Goodbye, warm weather.

We’ll see a stretch of warm air in the spring. For now, rain showers and wind will give way to a partly sunny Sunday. However, temperatures will be much different than Saturday. Expect only 50s and then some first freezes Monday morning.

Rain showers will be around through 10 a.m. Sunday. It won’t be a soaker during the day. Some of you will be 100% dry, but carry the rain gear to be safe. Winds will gust at 25 to 35 mph from the northwest.

This is all from a mid-level low-pressure system that, in short, transferred its energy to the surface offshore. Essentially, it’s a coastal storm but doesn’t feel like it.

Rainfall totals will be as high as 0.15 inches.

After that, it’ll be dry for the rest of the day. Expect varying levels of sun and clouds. After starting the day in the 40s, highs will only be 50 to 55 degrees instead of the 70 to 75 degrees many saw Saturday.

Once the sun goes down, we’ll get chilly. The northwest breeze will continue, which will drop temperatures fairly evenly across the region. Cumberland and mainland Cape May counties have not had a widespread freeze yet this season. They likely will here.

Evening temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s. Overnight, we should dip to around 30 in places like Cape May Court House and Bridgeton. Longport and the shore should stay around 35 degrees, escaping the freeze. Temperatures will be below freezing for the two hours or so surrounding sunrise.

Monday will then be cold, the first of a long stretch of days below average. Even with plentiful sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s, our first day below 50 for the season. High pressure from Western Canada is the reason for this. Keep the jacket on, but outdoor work or activities will be OK.

Monday night will see a large difference between the inland and shore regions. The quick-cooling sandy soil of the Pine Barrens will only exaggerate this.

We’ll be in the 40s in the first few hours after dark. Then, deeper overnight, we’ll bottom out in the mid-20s in the rural Pine Barrens. The suburban inland areas (like Egg Harbor Township) will be around 30. Then, along the ocean, lows will be around 40 degrees.

The light wind is the reason for this difference. Whereas Sunday night’s breeze will mix out the influences of the relatively milder ocean and sandy Pine Barrens, a calmer wind allows for all of those factors to make an impact.

Tuesday will see morning sun give way to high clouds in the morning. It’s a dry day, with highs in the lower 50s.

We then get to Wednesday and another weak coastal storm.

As of now, rain looks to begin just after midnight. The steady rain will be gone in the morning, though a few showers likely will linger into the afternoon.

A high tide or two of coastal flooding threatens during this time as well. It should be minor stage tidal flooding.

Winds will be breezy, but I wouldn’t say strong or damaging. Just enough to remind you a storm is outside.

Finally, to recap the remnants of Nicole, the top wind gust on land was 40 mph in Atlantic City and Harvey Cedars. While winds were stronger a few thousand feet above the surface, no rain cell or band was strong enough to mix those winds down.