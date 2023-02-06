The snowless, mild winter is allowing the New Jersey Forest Fire service to get an early start to prescribed forest burning.
For the first time in 2023, burns will take place on Monday.
The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.
Two burns were planned in Ocean County Monday, both at Double Trouble State Park.
One is in Lacey Township's portion of the park, off of Lacey Road.
The other is in Berkeley Township, near Dover Road.
In all, 11 burns were scheduled throughout the state. The burns happened in Burlington, Camden, Ocean, Somerset and Sussex counties.
The burns are all weather dependent. Smoke may be visible for miles away.
Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and humidity levels stays above 25%.
Monday will mostly meet this criteria. Expect a rain-free day across the region. Winds will generally be under 20 mph in Ocean to Burlington county on north. However, winds are expected to be over 20 mph further south, where no burns are scheduled, closer to a cold front that passed early Monday. Relative humidity will be in the 30 to 45% range.
Since the start of climatological winter on Dec. 1 to Feb. 5, this winter has been the ninth warmest at Atlantic City International Airport, on the edge of the Pine Barrens in Egg Harbor Township. Records go back to 1943.
In South Jersey, it was the second mildest January on record, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Records for the region date back to 1895. January was nearly as warm as an average March.
Ocean County has seen near average precipitation over the past 60 days, according to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center. However, for Atlantic to Camden County on south, most of the area has been 11 to 25% below average.
A drier and milder winter brings an elevated risk for wildfires going into spring. The higher sun angle evaporates even more water out of the ground, drying out the forest if precipitation doesn't fall frequently enough.
Furthermore, relative humidity tends to be lowest in the spring, with large differences between the air temperature and dew point.
As a result, prescribed burned allows for a controlled environment to clear the forest floor of debris, which limits the risk of wildfire.
