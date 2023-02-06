More than the forecast. Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the month of weather that was with New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the first Wednesday of each month. On the third Wednesday, Joe dives in with Jersey's biggest leaders, visionaries, local legends, artists and more to explain how weather influences our lives every day.

The Press of Atlantic City is your home for South Jersey Weather. Headed by Meteorologist Joe Martucci, plan your day with Joe's forecast videos, articles and social media posts. Articles, podcasts, radar, tide gauges and more can all be found on our weather page.

When you need to know, turn to Joe! We're the home of the inland and shore 7-day forecast, year-round.