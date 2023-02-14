The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in three locations within Ocean in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Tuesday. The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.

Two of the burns will take place in Jackson Township. The Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, mainly near High Bridge Road, will have a few underway. The other will be on county property near Bowman Road.

In all, four burns will take place across the state. In addition to southeastern New Jersey, a burn was scheduled in Morris County.

Smoke may be visible for miles away.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and relative humidity stays above 25%.

Tuesday will be a dry day. Sustained winds will be 15 up to 20 mph, must near the threshold. Humidity values will bottom out near 30% inland.

Wildfire spread is ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.