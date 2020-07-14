The Atlantic Hurricane Season is here and the time to prepare is now, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson says. County residents are encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans for themselves, their families and businesses.
According to Colorado State University, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecasted to be more active than average, with a 45% chance of an East Coast landfall from a Major, Category 3 or greater hurricane.
Two key factors that contribute to weather safety during hurricanes are preparing in advance for the risks and acting on those preparations when alerted by emergency officials.
“When an emergency strikes, time is of the essence and preparedness is vital to survival... With so much of our attention directed to the Covid-19 pandemic, we must not become complacent and fail to prepare. It is more important than ever to have a place to go and stay should it be necessary to evacuate,” said Atlantic County County Executive Dennis Levinson.
Levinson advised residents to take this opportunity to check and replenish disaster supply kits, create and/or review family emergency plans including preparations for pets, review evacuation routes, and locate contact information for municipal emergency management offices. All of this information and more is available on the county’s emergency information and resource website at www.ReadyAtlantic.org.
In the event of an emergency, the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Preparedness provides an Emergency Notification System that will automatically send alerts to every direct-dial landline phone in the county. Residents or second homeowners who would like to receive alerts to their cell phones and/or Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) phones must register to add those numbers to the current database and can do so at: https://readyatlantic.org/stay/com_notification.asp
Residents and property owners should also inspect their homes to identify any structural issues that could be affected by a hurricane or severe weather event, such as loose shingles or damaged roofs as well as to check insurance coverage to protect their properties from costly flood damage.
“Preparedness can mean the difference between life and death, and it begins with each one of us,” added Levinson.
Hurricane forecast increases again in July update
The July 7 Atlantic Hurricane season update from Colorado State University has another increase in the amount of tropical activity expected.
Including the fived named storms that occurred at the time of the July 7 update, which put the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season on a record breaking pace, CSU forecasts 20, named tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. That is an slight increase from the 19 last predicted in the June update. Out of the 20, 9 hurricanes and 4 major, category 3 or greater (at least 111 mph sustained winds) are forecasted, the same as the June update.
"We have maintained our above-average seasonal hurricane forecast for the 2020 Atlantic season." the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
The 1981-2010 average of activity includes 12.1 tropical storms, 6.4 hurricanes and 2.7 major hurricanes, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 45% chance is virtually unchanged from earlier updates On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not…
Cristobal - Used
Dolly - Used
Dolly was the third earliest fourth named (D storm) storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. It also flared up further north than any tropical storm before July 1 in recorded history, according to Sam Lilo, postdoctoral researcher at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Edouard - Used
The Atlantic Hurricane season continued its blistering pace. Edouard, which developed July 6, was the earliest fifth named (with the letter "E") storm in Atlantic Hurricane history, which goes back to 1851. This is according to Philip Klotzbach, Meteorologist at Colorado State University, who issues a highly reputable hurricane forecast each year and is used by The Press.
The previous record was held in 2005 with Emily, which occurred on July 12. 2005 holds the record for the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, with 27 named storms.
However, all of the storms to this point have all been tropical storms. Some, like Edouard, likely would not have even been noticed before the satellite era, as they were out to sea and may have been missed by shipping routes.
Fay - Used
Tropical Storm Fay will go in the record books for multiple reasons.
- It is the tenth tropical storm or hurricane to make landfall in New Jersey since 1900.
- It made landfall just south of Holgate, on Long Beach Island, this is, incredibly, about ten miles away from where Tropical Storm Irene and Superstorm Sandy made landfall, right near Brigantine.
- Fay was the earliest sixth tropical storm or hurricane to form in the Atlantic Hurricane basin, since records started in 1851. On other words, it was the earliest "F" storm on record.
