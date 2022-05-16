Potentially dangerous storms expected 3 to 7 p.m.

The potential for severe weather will be between 3 and 7 p.m. Monday across the area.

There may be a shower or storm before that near the Garden State Parkway corridor, where a cooling sea breeze will set up. The storm would only be overhead for 60 to 90 minutes, so it will be a mostly dry day.

Before getting into the threats, note that the highest likelihood of severe weather will be well inland, places like Jackson, Hammonton or Bridgeton. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has highlighted that in its risk assessment.

Damaging winds that cause damage and power outages are the main concern. The next tier down will be a combination of a tornado risk and flooding rains, with large hail last.

Watches, warningsA severe thunderstorm or tornado watch may be issued by the SPC midday Monday for the potential of severe weather or tornadoes. If damage is imminent, a warning will go out for a small area. That is the time to seek shelter.

Wind gusts to 70 mph will threaten. Typically, you start to become concerned about wind damage with gusts over 45 mph. During the May 14 storm, wind gusts were in the 60s in a few places, such at Atlantic City, Atlantic City International Airport and Tuckerton. There were not many power outages, so we’ll hope the same for here.

To take a trip back to my days as a meteorologist student at Rutgers University (congrats to all the Sunday grads), there’s a reason for the wind gusts to be the top threat.

Tornado riskWhere there’s a fairly large difference between the air temperature and dew point at the surface, air that is cooled as it evaporates from the surface (which forms clouds) is negatively buoyant. In other words, it’s denser than the fluid it’s replacing. Therefore, that air will accelerate toward the surface, causing high winds.

A tornado or two cannot be ruled out somewhere in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties during this time.

Still, it’s important to note that most or all areas will be tornado-free. On average, two tornadoes hit New Jersey a year. So while there is a higher-than-usual risk for a tornado, “usual” is 0%. Tornadoes, while destructive, also take up very little space in the grand scheme of the region.

Still, we need to be on alert. Find a safe space. Meet as many of the following criteria as possible: Inside, lowest floor possible, away from windows, in the center of your building (for example, if you live in an apartment, recognize where the center of the building is and go there). If we’re in a tornado warning, that’s where you want to be.

Rain and hailWith a soupy atmosphere expected, pockets of roadway flooding will be possible, especially if two lines of thunderstorms pass overhead. I don’t anticipate this being widespread as the storms should move fairly quickly. However, a quick 1 to 1.5 inches of rain could cause some issues. At the least, it’ll make driving difficult for a time.

Small hail, pea or dime size, is likely in such storms. You’ll hear it banging around, but it won’t cause much damage.

Large hail, the kind that can dent vehicles, break windows and seriously hurt you or crops, is not ruled out. That would only occur in the strongest storms, which would likely be well away from the coast.

Cape May bubbleThe bubble, which is reliant upon a chilly Delaware Bay to neutralize storms before they enter Cape May County, may come through. With the bay around 60 degrees, it’s effects will be in full swing.

Therefore, a line of storms that goes over the bay and crosses into the county likely will be weaker than when it entered the bay. Don’t let your guard down, though. A sea breeze front and its change in wind direction that rides down the spine of the county could increase the tornado risk.

The aftermathWe will then turn breezy, drier and cooler. Northwest winds will blow Monday night. As the clouds clear, temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s as soon as the rain ends. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky. Sustained winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, and gusts will be in the 30s. As long as the wind doesn’t bother you, we’ll be in for a pleasant day. High temperatures should get in the low 70s just about everywhere, even the coast, as it kicks the cooling sea breeze away from shore.

Further down the line, expect summer temperatures for the weekend. I still see inland 85- to 90-degree readings for Saturday and Sunday. The coast won’t get the summer lovin’, though, staying 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

