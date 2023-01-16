Potential tropical system Monday spits in the face of winter

It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area east of Virginia and south of Nova Scotia, Canada for potential development into a tropical storm or hurricane.

The hurricane center, a government agency based in Miami, Florida, gives this a near 0% chance of further development. However, it turns into a tropical storm or hurricane, it would be the first January named storm since Alex in 2023.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City has more on this topsy turvy situation.