Possible damaging winds, power outages from Wednesday's storm, see the impacts

Wind damage and power outages are possible Wednesday, mainly at and near the shore. Strong gusts and hours of rain will be with us as a potent cold front crosses South Jersey. Thursday will then be dry, but staying breezy and turning chilly. Meteorologist Joe Martucci times out the rain, strongest winds and more.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.