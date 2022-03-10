Parts of New Jersey are now in "moderate" drought

The United States Drought Monitor (USDM) will place parts of South Jersey in drought stage Thursday, the first time doing so since October of 2019.

Moderate drought conditions, classified as D1 on the USDM has been put into place for most towns south of Route 30 in the state. This is an increase from a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions, D0, which has been in effect since mid-December.

This drought is considered to be short term drought, which can impact crops. Growing season arrives in the coming weeks. South Jersey will join nearly 60% of the United States in drought this week. Drought began along the coastal southeastern United States over the winter. Further west, parts of Texas and Oklahoma are in D3, an "extreme drought".

UN: Warming wrecks crops in Europe LA HERRADURA, Spain — “Herders and farmers have their feet on the ground, but their eyes on the sky.” The old saying is popular in Spain’s rural communities that, faced with recurrent droughts, have historically paraded sculptures of saints to pray for rain.

This information was confirmed by Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University who plays a part in determining the drought status of the state.

Rankings go from D0 to D4, five being the most significant. D0 is "abnormally dry", jumping to moderate drought if in D1. Despite only jumping one level on the USDM, there is no "slight" or "minor" drought

Not even Michigan has enough water for all ALLENDALE, Mich. — Dale Buist knew running a commercial greenhouse would pose challenges. He just never expected a water shortage to be among them. Not in Michigan, with its vast aquatic riches.

This is the first time moderate drought was seen in the state since Oct.22, 2019, which included parts of Cumberland County at the time.

Robinson said that the call for moderate drought stage was primarily based on ground water and streamflows, rather than a lack of precipitation.

The Coastal South region of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's drought monitoring, which includes all of Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, as well as Ocean County south of Toms River, has been classified as "extremely dry" for the amount of water running through the streams for the past five weeks.

Groundwater has been "severely dry" for the past two weeks.

On Thursday, the streamflow of the Menantico Creek near Millville was between 25 and 30 cubic feet per second. The long term average is around 45.

At Cedar Creek near Lanoka Harbor, the streamflow was between 65 and 70 cubic feet per second Thursday, well below the 120 average.

Despite the Coastal South region being 26 to 50% below average with precipitation over the past 90 days, water supply is still "normal". It has been so for more than a year.

Places south of the Mullica River and the northwest corner of the state have been in "abnormally dry" conditions, D0 on the USDM, since December.

So far, no water rationing advisories have been made. Between 0.30 to 0.60 inches of rain fell region wide on Tuesday and another 0.50 to 1.00 inches will be likely Saturday as a powerful storm system sweeps through.

The last hard freeze, a low below 28 degrees, is April 9 at Atlantic City International Airport.

"Exceptional drought", D4 has been reported in parts of Nevada, Oregon and Montana. Long term drought impacts have been felt here, impacting the ecology and hydrology of a region.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.