Our Autumn photo contest has been extended! Here's how to win

Joe's Autumn Photo Contest
Joe Martucci
Joe's Autumn Photo Contest

We want to see your best Fall photography!

Enter before September 29th here to see your Fall Photo featured on Joe's 7-day forecast, as well as Facebook and Twitter cover photos. 

The winning photo will scream fall in the region. Changing leaves by the bay, pumpkins patches and the like are all good. Please, no sunrise or sunset photos (we'll save those for another time). 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
