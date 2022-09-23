Our Autumn photo contest has been extended! Here's how to win

We want to see your best Fall photography!
Enter before September 29th here to see your Fall Photo featured on Joe's 7-day forecast, as well as Facebook and Twitter cover photos.
The winning photo will scream fall in the region. Changing leaves by the bay, pumpkins patches and the like are all good. Please, no sunrise or sunset photos (we'll save those for another time).
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
