Onshore wind streak from May 5 to 13 was longest since 2009

For that nine-day stretch, the wind direction during the breeziest part of the day was either from the northeast or east, blowing in from 20 to 90 degrees east of due north at Atlantic City International Airport. That is the longest stretch since an 11-day period in September 2009.

Blowing off the 50-something-degree ocean waters, each day during that May stretch was either at or below the average temperature. May 7 to 8 was the chilliest of the period, with a high temperature of 51 and 54 degrees, respectively, and a low of 44 degrees that Friday and Saturday.

Average highs during this time of year are in the low 70s.

It wasn’t just the direction of the wind but the speed of it. Peak gusts were above 35 mph more than half of those days. May 7 and 8 were also the windiest of the stretch, with peak gusts of 61 and 52 mph, respectively.

For some, adding insult to injury was the 1.39 inches of rain that fell during that period.

Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City felt much of the onshore wind streak. No day there had a peak gust below 30 mph, with more than half of the days gusting at least to 40 mph.

Despite the chilly wind, it was not the coolest nine-day stretch on record for May at ACY. That belongs to May 1-9, 1978.

It was a different feel for those in the area during that longer stretch in 2009 that saw northeast to east winds, according to research done in part by Sam DeAlba, a meteorologist based in New Jersey. Temperatures were generally below average. However, climatologically warmer ocean waters and a higher average temperature meant highs were in the 70s most of the time, rather than the 50s. Overnight low temperatures were in the 50s and 60s.

It was mostly dry. However, a coastal storm impacted South Jersey from Sept. 10-11 that year. ACY registered 4.19 inches of rain, with a daily record of 3.15 inches set Sept. 10. Atlantic City reported 4.62 inches of rain.

A coastal storm that wouldn’t go away was the culprit for this latest sea breeze stretch. A low-pressure system moved near New Jersey from west to east May 6 to 7. That brought the heaviest rain and fiercest winds, including a 70 mph gust in Tuckerton and a downed home under construction on the border of Middle Township and Stone Harbor.

From there, high pressure to the north prevented the storm from escaping to the northeast, as coastal storms typically do. Therefore, it slowly moved southeast, to Bermuda, from May 8 to 11.

However, another high-pressure system to the east of the storm again brought another roadblock. The only way to move was west, which it did from May 12 to 13, coming onshore near North Carolina.

Around a low-pressure system spinning counterclockwise, winds were either from the cool northeast or east direction during this period.

Peak Wind Gust and Direction May 5: 28 mph from the northeast May 6: 36 mph from the northeast May 7: 61 mph from the northeast May 8: 52 mph from the northeast May 9: 46 mph from the northeast May 10: 49 mph from the northeast May 11: 35 mph from the northeast May 12: 28 mph from the east May 13: 17 mph from the east Source: National Weather Service

Winds did turn to the warmer southeast direction May 14, as the storm moved north again, passing near New Jersey. Then, on May 15, with no high pressure preventing its escape, it slipped out to sea, ending the cool, damp and at times foggy stretch.

