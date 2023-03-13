The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has the potential for accumulating snow in the Mid-Atlantic. However, like much of this near snowless winter, all aspects will need to lineup for the snow shovels to come up.

Barring a rare late season snow, this will be the last episode of Snow Search until next winter. We thank you for watching throughout the season.

ABOUT SNOW SEARCH

For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.