There is a drying light at the end of this showery and stormy tunnel.

Wednesday will be our last day with some rain in the forecast. High pressure should yield a pair of dry days Thursday and Friday. However, unsettled weather returns for the Fourth of July weekend.

Overnight showers will clear by the time sunrise starts Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. If there’s no sunshine, there will be fog. Be careful out on the roads. This should clear out by 9 a.m.

We will see morning sunshine give way to afternoon clouds as we heat up. A weak cold front will pass through, providing the ingredients for a broken line or two of storms to pass through between noon and 9 p.m.

Within this window, some of you will be completely dry. If you have rain from this broken line, it will be for less than 90 minutes.

Therefore, outdoor work projects or a few hours at the park should be quite all right, as long as you can tolerate some risk for rain to fall on you.

Otherwise, high temperatures should be in the low 80s everywhere, even at the shore. Winds from the west should prevent a cooling sea breeze from kicking in.

After 9 p.m., we will turn mainly clear. As the front passes to our east, winds will come out of the northwest. Some less humid air will filter in, which will allow low temperatures to be on the cooler side for this time of the year. Expect lows to be around 60 for Galloway Township and inland areas with mid-60s in Atlantic City and the shore.

I’m then back optimistically to us being dry Thursday. With the cold front gone, dew points just in the “touch humid” category and the upper-level low pressure retreating, there isn’t much that shouts rain to me.

So, enjoy it. Morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the mid-80s inland, and the shore should reach 80 in most spots, falling into the 70s on the afternoon sea breeze.

Thursday evening will fall through the 70s and into the 60s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, with lower humidity, minimum temperatures will range from the low 60s inland to the upper 60s at the coast.

As the extra long Fourth of July weekend kicks off Friday, we’ll be in good hands with high pressure. It will get stickier as the day goes on, but not overly so. Sunshine will give way to clouds.

It looks like highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Showers and storms will return Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks mostly dry right now. However, there may be a period of a few hours of rain Sunday as a low-pressure system tries to work through the state.

Finally, fortunately, we stayed severe weather-free in our corner of the state Monday. Heck, some of us were completely dry. Stabilizing cloud cover and an onshore wind kept us fairly rain-free.

However, that was not the case along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor or in northwest New Jersey. Three to 5 inches of rain fell up in the northwest, and hail as well as damaging winds occurred in both places.