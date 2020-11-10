November's been feeling more like September, with record highs

A near-record dome of high pressure since late last week has made November the new September in the region, perhaps allowing snowbirds to delay their trips to warm Florida.
“Loving my extra days at the beach! I’ll like the snow if it ever comes to Cape May,” Cheri Mulrenin Zebrowski said of the coastal city.
Atlantic City International Airport broke or tied record high temperatures Nov. 7 through 10, with peaks of 77, 79, 76 and 76 degrees, respectively. It was the first time since Aug. 7 to 10, 2001, that the airport has been on top of the record charts for that long of a stretch, said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Historical archives at the airport date to 1943.
High temperatures in the 70s have been a fixture on the mainland since Thursday. Tuesday was the sixth consecutive day of temperatures above 70 at the airport, which has never occurred solely in the month of November in recorded history. When you average out the six-day stretch, it felt more like Tallahassee, Florida, than South Jersey.
Record high temperatures have been increasingly common across the country due to climate change. According to ClimateCentral, a nonprofit research group in Princeton, of records broken at Atlantic City International from 2010 to 2018, 75% were heat records, while the rest were cold records. The 1980s was the last decade when cold records outnumbered heat records.
The warmth can be traced to a dome of high pressure, both at the surface and aloft, that has allowed for southwesterly winds to pump into the region. The thickness of the atmosphere was near record high levels for the date Tuesday at Wallops Island, Virginia, home to the nearest weather balloon launch site, which collects this data. A thicker atmosphere has the ability to hold more heat and hence, the records.
The records did not stop at the airport either. Despite cooler water temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke high temperature records Saturday and Sunday with highs of 70 and 72 degrees, respectively. The temperatures sent those looking for one last gasp of summer to the beach.
“You gotta enjoy it. ... You gotta be on the beach,” said Richard and MaryClaire D’Andrea, of Atlantic City, who took their bathing suits and beach chairs with them to soak up the weak November sun on Sunday.
Temperatures reached 70 degrees at the marina again Tuesday, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network. This is shy of the record of 73, set in 1999. Records at the marina date to 1874.
Given the clear sky, light winds and low dew points, the nighttime hours were free to cool quickly, especially on the mainland.
While Millville Municipal Airport broke record highs Saturday (75), Sunday (77) and Tuesday (75), morning lows have hovered around 40 degrees. Given the chilly mornings and balmy afternoons, Millville saw quick rises in morning temperatures. On Sunday, the thermometer rose 36 degrees between 6:54 and 9:54 a.m., the largest three-hour increase in temperatures during the month of November in the airport’s history. Records at the Millville airport date to 1948.
Wednesday will again challenge record high temperatures. The forecast for Atlantic City International is a high of 75 degrees. The current record is 76 degrees. According to Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service meteorologist and an Absecon resident, the last time there were five consecutive days of record high temperatures was in August 1970.
