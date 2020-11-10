November's been feeling more like September, with record highs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The warmth can be traced to a dome of high pressure, both at the surface and aloft, that has allowed for southwesterly winds to pump into the region. The thickness of the atmosphere was near record high levels for the date Tuesday at Wallops Island, Virginia, home to the nearest weather balloon launch site, which collects this data. A thicker atmosphere has the ability to hold more heat and hence, the records.

The records did not stop at the airport either. Despite cooler water temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke high temperature records Saturday and Sunday with highs of 70 and 72 degrees, respectively. The temperatures sent those looking for one last gasp of summer to the beach.

“You gotta enjoy it. ... You gotta be on the beach,” said Richard and MaryClaire D’Andrea, of Atlantic City, who took their bathing suits and beach chairs with them to soak up the weak November sun on Sunday.

Temperatures reached 70 degrees at the marina again Tuesday, according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network. This is shy of the record of 73, set in 1999. Records at the marina date to 1874.

Given the clear sky, light winds and low dew points, the nighttime hours were free to cool quickly, especially on the mainland.