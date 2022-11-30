November went from sweating to shivering | Something in the Air podcast

After sweating through record warmth in early November, the cold snapped on Nov. 14 and we said goodbye to shorts for the rest of 2022. Meteorologist Joe Martucci talks to Dave Robinson, New Jersey's State Climatologist, about what will be the top 10-15 warmest November on record. The duo also talk drought, hurricane season, snow and more! Here's the full rundown.

Snow across the globe and what it could mean for NJ's December

Goodbye hurricane season

November's topsy-turvy temperatures

November's rainfall and drought update (Is the Cape May Bubble at work?)

State climate office update

