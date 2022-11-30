 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November went from sweating to shivering | Something in the Air podcast

Dave Robinson and Joe Martucci

Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist (left) and Meteorologist Joe Martucci (right) talk during the Monthly Weather Roundup for the Something in the Air podcast. 

 Joe Martucci

After sweating through record warmth in early November, the cold snapped on Nov. 14 and we said goodbye to shorts for the rest of 2022. Meteorologist Joe Martucci talks to Dave Robinson, New Jersey's State Climatologist, about what will be the top 10-15 warmest November on record. The duo also talk drought, hurricane season, snow and more! Here's the full rundown.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • Snow across the globe and what it could mean for NJ's December
  • Goodbye hurricane season
  • November's topsy-turvy temperatures
  • November's rainfall and drought update (Is the Cape May Bubble at work?)
  • State climate office update 

About Something in the Air

The Something in the Air podcast is known for the 30 minute Monthly Weather Roundup, looking back at the month that was in South Jersey weather and climate.  Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci features New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson each month. However, special guests roll into the podcast for big New Jersey weather news. 

Catch the roundups around the first of every month, with special episodes as needed. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Expect winter to come early. The highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big time snow will be in the first weeks of the season, according to long range forecasting experts. However, expect winter all in all to be mild with plenty of snowless days.

