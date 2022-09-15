Notice the hazy sky Thursday? That's from wildfire smoke and it'll be more intense Friday

It was a hazy start to the day for many in South Jersey. Smoke from western wildfires made a visit to the region Thursday morning, bringing a colorful sunrise. Even thicker smoke is expected to fill the sky for Friday, likely to bring an even more vivid sunrise.

A thin wisp of smoke from the wildfires made the journey from the Pacific Northwest into the Central Plains and then over to the Mid-Atlantic Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The result was a bright sunrise for many, especially near the Delaware Bay, where the smoke was thickest.

The smoke will pass to the south for the rest of Thursday. However, an even bigger, thicker plume of smoke is sitting in the Midwest Thursday. This prompted people to share their smoke scenes to social media.

This will makes its way into New Jersey Friday morning. Millions should experience hazy oranges and reds for their sunrise, which could carry over to the evening for sunset.

Air quality is expected to remain safe into Friday, according to the The United States Environmental Protection Agency. Even in cities like Chicago and Detriot, where the smoke was overhead Thursday, air quality was reported as good.

Rather, this smoke sits roughly 25,000 feet high in the sky. That's just short of where the jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses, lies in September.

At this level of the atmosphere, New Jersey has a direct feed to that thicker plume of smoke in the Midwest. 30 to 40 mph Northwest winds are blowing around a trough, or area of lower pressure, in Eastern Canada.

As of Wednesday, 91 large wildfires have burned over 850,000 acres of land in the Western United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

There were at least 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. Northern California also had a wildfire burning as well.

Submit your smoky photos and videos to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions.

The Association Press contributed to this report.