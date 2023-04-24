Northern Lights, southern New Jersey.

Aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, caused by the sun's solar winds hitting the Earth's magnetic field and creating a glowing halo, typically is limited to the polar regions.

However, on Sunday night, the glow was so powerful, it stretched from the poles to South Jersey and into the southern tier of the United States.

In New Jersey, people from Sussex County to Cape May County took pictures of the yellows, greens, purples and more as they lit up the dark April sky.

On Sunday evening, Chris Bakley, a freelance spaceflight photojournalist for NASA from North Wildwood, set up his camera in town, pointed toward the north.

At 9 p.m., it paid off. Looking like a sunrise, a burst of orange and pink lit up the sky toward Stone Harbor. While it was not visible to the naked eye, his camera and lens picked it up for about two minutes.

"I never thought in a million years that I would be posting a photo like this," Bakley wrote on his Facebook page.

In 2020, Bakley was one of 16 people in New Jersey to complete training to participate in the Solar System Ambassador Program through NASA.

The volunteer program provides training and educational materials, along with contact with mission scientists and updates on NASA missions. Each ambassador agrees to hold at least four public events each year, with the aim of inspiring young people to seek careers in science and technology. Run through the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology, the Solar System Ambassador program is one of NASA’s longest-running volunteer outreach projects.

The aurora wasn't visible to the naked eye in South Jersey. However, it was visible in the northern reaches of New Jersey, like in Montague, Sussex County, roughly 160 miles north of Bakley's position in North Wildwood. The town is the farthest north in New Jersey, tucked between Pennsylvania and New York state.

Matthew Schrier, 25, lives in Cranford, Union County, but made the roughly 90-minute drive to Montague and caught a greenish-purple sky.

"I got off work at 7 p.m. and headed up just in time for sunset. Spent maybe two hours up there. Patience lucked out," Schrier said.

The more defined pillars of the Northern Lights were just visible with the naked eye, he said.

It wasn't just as far south as New Jersey, either.

Oklahoma and Arizona both were able to view the colorful hues, according to photos posted on Twitter.

Can officially say that I’ve photographed the aurora in Oklahoma. Unreal colours! So happy tonight.



📍Wann, OK pic.twitter.com/eBIRZzIOZh — Stephanie (@ivisonphoto) April 24, 2023

The potential for the Northern Lights to be visible in New Jersey started April 21. A particularly powerful ejection of magnetic energy and plasma came from the sun's corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere.

Over the weekend, this energy and plasma hurtled toward Earth. It then came in contact with the Earth's magnetic field. According to NASA, this causes a "magnetic reconnection" process that allows charged particles in space to be propelled into the Earth's atmosphere, directed toward the poles.

While the particles are being propelled, they collide with atoms in Earth's atmosphere. That gives them an extra boost of energy that is released as light and directed toward the equator until they lose energy.

Similar to hurricanes, these geomagnetic storms are categorized by intensity from G1 to G5.

The one Sunday night was a severe, G4 magnetic storm, according to the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

A severe G4 geomagnetic storm brought #AuroraBorealis activity to lower than usual latitudes overnight resulting in rare sightings of the #NorthernLights from several U.S. states. Here are two views of the glorious event as seen from space by the @JPSSProgram satellite fleet. pic.twitter.com/9Qn8nspRJa — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) April 24, 2023

G4 storms can bring power voltage control problems, disrupt high-frequency radio (amateur radio, military communications) and disrupt satellite navigation. They can also create problems for spacecraft.

In an 11-year solar cycle, G4 storms occur in roughly 60 of the roughly 4,000 days in the cycle.

New Jersey should see more northern lights in the coming years, too. The more sunspots on the sun, dark areas caused by reduced surface temperatures, the more frequent and strong auroras.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sunspot activity is forecasted to increase until 2025, slowly falling through 2030.

That said, sunspot activity has run higher than NOAA's forecast since the beginning of 2022, further increasing the odds that New Jersey experiences another flare of bright hues.