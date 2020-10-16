 Skip to main content
NOAA released it's winter outlook, will South Jersey be warm and snowless again?
NOAA released it's winter outlook, will South Jersey be warm and snowless again?

After a winter with record low snowfall and not much chill to go around, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) winter outlook favors a little more of the same for the upcoming 2020-2021 winter.

On Oct. 15, NOAA released it's winter forecast, an annual tradition that kicks off the coldest half of the year. NOAA says South Jersey will have a 40% to 50% chance of having temperatures average out warmer than normal between "Climatological Winter," December through February, the coldest three months of the year. 

NOAA is forecasting a 40 to 50 percent chance of being warmer than average in South Jersey between December and February, climatological winter, the coldest three months of the year. Note that, even with this forecast, not every day will be above average. Cold snaps can, and will, still happen. 

For Atlantic City International Airport, high and low temperatures during December have a 30 year average of 46 and 28 degrees, respectively. The 30 year average runs from 1981-2010. In January, those numbers drop to 42 and 25 degrees, with 44 and 26 degrees in February.

Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is more moderate, owning to the mild oceanic waters during the winter. Average high and low temperatures for the December through February period are 46 and 34 degrees, 42 and 29 degrees and 44 and 31 degrees, respectively. 

When it comes to precipitation, NOAA is forecasting equal chances of above or below average precipitation during the December through February period. That includes both rain and snow.

NOAA is forecasting equal chances of precipitation being above or below average in South Jersey between December and February, climatological winter, the coldest three months of the year. 

Atlantic City International Airport averages 14.9 inches of snow during the three months. The marina has stopped recorded snowfall observations. However, a long time Cooperative Observer Program station (COOP) near Cold Spring, in the southern part of Lower Township, averages 12.9 inches of snow. 

In general, the southern half of the country is expected to be warmer and drier. The colder, wetter and snowier conditions will be in the Pacific Northwest, according to NOAA, while the Great Lakes states are favored to be wetter and whiter. 

This pattern is very typical of a La Nina state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). La Nina is marked by cooler than average waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean. La Nina favored weather that bring warmer and drier conditions to the southern half of the country, while the Pacific Northwest stays stormy and chilly. 

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, South Jersey, which takes into account every counties south of Monmouth and Mercer counties, had the least snowiest winter since records started in the 1895-1896 season. 0.6 inches was the average for the winter, not even enough for a snowball. No measurable snow fell in March, also a record. 

At Atlantic City International Airport, it was the second least snowy winter, with 0.5 inches. The COOP site near Cold Spring reported its third least snowy winter, with 0.9 inches. 0.4 was measured at The Press' office in Pleasantville. 

NOAA's 2019-2020 winter outlook matched reality. NOAA scientists use the Heidke Skill Score to measure forecasting success. Any number over a 0 indicates the forecast was better than random guessing. Both temperatures and precipitation were well above 0. 

Note: A more detailed look at the winter forecast in South Jersey will come in late October - early November 

