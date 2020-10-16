NOAA released it's winter outlook, will South Jersey be warm and snowless again?

In general, the southern half of the country is expected to be warmer and drier. The colder, wetter and snowier conditions will be in the Pacific Northwest, according to NOAA, while the Great Lakes states are favored to be wetter and whiter.

This pattern is very typical of a La Nina state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). La Nina is marked by cooler than average waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean. La Nina favored weather that bring warmer and drier conditions to the southern half of the country, while the Pacific Northwest stays stormy and chilly.

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, South Jersey, which takes into account every counties south of Monmouth and Mercer counties, had the least snowiest winter since records started in the 1895-1896 season. 0.6 inches was the average for the winter, not even enough for a snowball. No measurable snow fell in March, also a record.

