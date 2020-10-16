NOAA released it's winter outlook, will South Jersey be warm and snowless again?

After a winter with record low snowfall and not much chill to go around, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) winter outlook favors a little more of the same for the upcoming 2020-2021 winter.
On Oct. 15, NOAA released it's winter forecast, an annual tradition that kicks off the coldest half of the year. NOAA says South Jersey will have a 40% to 50% chance of having temperatures average out warmer than normal between "Climatological Winter," December through February, the coldest three months of the year.
For Atlantic City International Airport, high and low temperatures during December have a 30 year average of 46 and 28 degrees, respectively. The 30 year average runs from 1981-2010. In January, those numbers drop to 42 and 25 degrees, with 44 and 26 degrees in February.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is more moderate, owning to the mild oceanic waters during the winter. Average high and low temperatures for the December through February period are 46 and 34 degrees, 42 and 29 degrees and 44 and 31 degrees, respectively.
When it comes to precipitation, NOAA is forecasting equal chances of above or below average precipitation during the December through February period. That includes both rain and snow.
Support Local Journalism
Atlantic City International Airport averages 14.9 inches of snow during the three months. The marina has stopped recorded snowfall observations. However, a long time Cooperative Observer Program station (COOP) near Cold Spring, in the southern part of Lower Township, averages 12.9 inches of snow.
In general, the southern half of the country is expected to be warmer and drier. The colder, wetter and snowier conditions will be in the Pacific Northwest, according to NOAA, while the Great Lakes states are favored to be wetter and whiter.
This pattern is very typical of a La Nina state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). La Nina is marked by cooler than average waters near the equator of the Pacific Ocean. La Nina favored weather that bring warmer and drier conditions to the southern half of the country, while the Pacific Northwest stays stormy and chilly.
“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
According to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, South Jersey, which takes into account every counties south of Monmouth and Mercer counties, had the least snowiest winter since records started in the 1895-1896 season. 0.6 inches was the average for the winter, not even enough for a snowball. No measurable snow fell in March, also a record.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
At Atlantic City International Airport, it was the second least snowy winter, with 0.5 inches. The COOP site near Cold Spring reported its third least snowy winter, with 0.9 inches. 0.4 was measured at The Press' office in Pleasantville.
NOAA's 2019-2020 winter outlook matched reality. NOAA scientists use the Heidke Skill Score to measure forecasting success. Any number over a 0 indicates the forecast was better than random guessing. Both temperatures and precipitation were well above 0.
Note: A more detailed look at the winter forecast in South Jersey will come in late October - early November
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow.
5) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
4) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
3) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
Even if snow did not accumulate anymore, as of Mar. 3, the winter of 2019-2020 would be in the 2 spot for least snowiest.
2) 2019-2020
0.5 inches of snow was the mark at the airport. All of that snow fell early in the season, on December 11. There were a few other instances of snow that didn't stick.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Something in the Air: March Weather Roundup with N.J. State Climatologist Dave Robinson
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
4) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
Through Mar. 3, the 0.9 inches seen so far in the area would be in the two spot as well.
3) 2019-20
Sitting just shy of an inch, 0.9 inch of snow fell. While the snow was paltry, it should be noted that flurries were reported the morning of April 1. Talk about an April Fools gift for the snow lovers.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!