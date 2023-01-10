 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

No snow through January 10? It's unusual, but not rare in South Jersey

It's Jan. 10th and not a flake of snow has stuck to the ground in South Jersey.

Snow lovers are getting antsy while those who rather be in Florida all winter long are happy.

Going snowless through Jan. 10 is unusual for South Jersey, but not rare. 

At Atlantic City International Airport, 19% of winters did not have any measurable snow fall by this date, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Measurable snow is defined as 0.1 inches of snow or more on the ground. The most recent year to do this was just two years ago, during 2020-2021.

Then, 7.3 inches of snow fell for the season, less than half of the 17.3 inch average.

Further south, in Lower Township, where realizable snow records have been taken for decades, it's a little more common to go snowless this far into winter.

 Nearly a quarter of winters since 1970-1971 have gone this long without measurable snow, according to NOAA. The 2020-2021 was also the most recent season to do the same. 

sNOw big deal

Around the Mid-Atlantic, perhaps the most impressive place to be snowless is John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. No snow has fallen there, just the fifth time that's happened since records began in 1959-1960.

South Jersey snow lovers likely will not have any snow through at least Jan. 17. A storm at the end of the week will likely be rain, barring a change in the forecast. On Jan. 18, a small storm system may bring the 0.1 inches of snow needed to break the spell. However, even this is an outside shot. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

