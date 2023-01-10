No snow through Jan. 10? It's unusual but not rare in South Jersey.

It's Jan. 10 and not a flake of snow has stuck to the ground in South Jersey.

Snow lovers are getting antsy, while those who would rather be in Florida all winter long are happy.

Going snowless through Jan. 10 is unusual for South Jersey, but not rare.

At Atlantic City International Airport, 19% of winters did not have any measurable snow by that date, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Measurable snow is defined as 0.1 inches or more on the ground. The most recent year to do this by Jan. 10 was during winter 2020-21. Then, 7.3 inches of snow fell for the season, less than half of the 17.3-inch average.

Farther south, in Lower Township, it's a little more common to go snowless this far into winter.

Nearly a quarter of winters since 1970-71 have gone this long without measurable snow in Lower, according to NOAA. Like at Atlantic City International, the last year with measurable snow in Lower before Jan. 10 was during winter 2020-21.

Around the Mid-Atlantic, perhaps the most impressive place to be snowless is John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York. No snow has fallen there, just the fifth time that's happened since records began in 1959-60.

South Jersey snow lovers likely will not have any snow through at least Jan. 17. A storm at the end of the week will likely be rain, barring a change in the forecast. On Jan. 18, a small storm system may bring the 0.1 inches of snow needed to break the spell. However, even this is an outside shot.