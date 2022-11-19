NJ weekend to go from cold to colder, see how low wind chills go Sunday

This weekend will be what weekends will feel like for the next three or so months: cold. Saturday's air temperatures will be similar to Friday's. However, another arctic show of air will send Sunday into the 30s, with wind chills below 32 degrees. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.