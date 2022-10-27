NJ drought continues to shrink, but part of South Jersey is still dry

For the second week in a row, the Lower Part of Cape May county missed out on the higher rainfall totals seen in most of the New Jersey. As a result, drought continued for the southern tip of the state, while improving elsewhere.

Cape May County from about Middle Township to Avalon on south continues to be in a "moderate" drought in Thursday's update of the United States Drought Monitor. While classified as drought, it is the least severe stage of it.

In an improvement from last week, "abnormally dry" conditions, a transitionary stage between drought and normal situations was removed for parts of South Jersey. That includes the extreme northern portion of Upper Township, as well as parts of Downe, Commercial and Maurice River Townships.

Between Oct. 18 and 25, the time that the drought monitor looks at for Thursday's update, between 0.55 to 0.85 inches of rain fell at Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) stations. CoCoRaHS is the nation's largest network of volunteer weather observers.

Here are the four stages of drought classification However, moderate drought is actually the lowest-tiered version of drought in a four-step cl…

Meanwhile Sea Isle City, right outside of the drought area, picked up 2.15 inches of rain.

Statewide, drought ended in the portions of Middlesex, Monmouth and Essex counties that were in drought last week. These areas generally saw over an inch of rain between Oct. 18 and 25. That reduced the number of people in drought statewide from 1.9 million to 1 million. There are roughly 8.9 million residents in New Jersey.

A moderate drought occurs once every 5 to 10 years on average in any given location, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. The office plays a key role in determining who is and isn't in drought. However, a number in Southeastern New Jersey saw moderate drought in March and April. It then faded until drought reappeared in late August.

Year to date, Cape May County joins Passaic county as the only ones in New Jersey with rainfall totals more than 10% below the average. That accounts for the fact that Cape May County is the driest place in the state, annually.

Rain showers are expected to fall on Halloween, Oct. 31. This will given Lower Cape May county another chance to be removed from drought status.