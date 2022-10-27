 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NJ drought continues to shrink, but part of South Jersey is still dry

  • 0
Drought Monitor National.JPG
Joseph Martucci

For the second week in a row, the Lower Part of Cape May county missed out on the higher rainfall totals seen in most of the New Jersey. As a result, drought continued for the southern tip of the state, while improving elsewhere. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

For the second week in a row, the Lower Part of Cape May county missed out on the higher rainfall totals seen in most of the New Jersey. As a result, drought continued for the southern tip of the state, while improving elsewhere.

Cape May County from about Middle Township to Avalon on south continues to be in a "moderate" drought in Thursday's update of the United States Drought Monitor. While classified as drought, it is the least severe stage of it.

In an improvement from last week, "abnormally dry" conditions, a transitionary stage between drought and normal situations was removed for parts of South Jersey. That includes the extreme northern portion of Upper Township, as well as parts of Downe, Commercial and Maurice River Townships.

DRought Monitor.JPG

Between Oct. 18 and 25, the time that the drought monitor looks at for Thursday's update, between 0.55 to 0.85 inches of rain fell at Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) stations. CoCoRaHS is the nation's largest network of volunteer weather observers. 

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Meanwhile Sea Isle City, right outside of the drought area, picked up 2.15 inches of rain. 

Rainfall Totals.JPG

Rainfall totals between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, the time frame the United States Drought Monitor used to their Oct. 27 update of drought status across the region. 

Statewide, drought ended in the portions of Middlesex, Monmouth and Essex counties that were in drought last week. These areas generally saw over an inch of rain between Oct. 18 and 25. That reduced the number of people in drought statewide from 1.9 million to 1 million. There are roughly 8.9 million residents in New Jersey.

Comparison Slider.JPG

Left: Drought status in New Jersey as of the Oct. 27

Right: Drought status in New Jersey as of Oct. 20

Note the reduction in drought between the weeks. 

A moderate drought occurs once every 5 to 10 years on average in any given location, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. The office plays a key role in determining who is and isn't in drought. However, a number in Southeastern New Jersey saw moderate drought in March and April. It then faded until drought reappeared in late August. 

Year to date, Cape May County joins Passaic county as the only ones in New Jersey with rainfall totals more than 10% below the average. That accounts for the fact that Cape May County is the driest place in the state, annually. 

dep_nj.yearly.png

Rain showers are expected to fall on Halloween, Oct. 31. This will given Lower Cape May county another chance to be removed from drought status. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News