 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NJ can see NASA launch Sunday, but will weather cooperate?

  • 0

New Jerseyans will have the opportunity Sunday to see an early morning NASA rocket launch from Virginia. However, weather conditions both in the state and near the rocket site may mean a failure to launch.

Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia portion of the Delmarva Peninsula at 5:50 a.m.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, with its final destination the International Space Station. The space station orbits the Earth about 220 miles above it.

If conditions are clear, South Jersey will be able to view the rocket 60 to 90 seconds after takeoff by looking to the southeast.

People are also reading…

Launch Site NASA.jpg

However, clouds and possibly fog will likely prevent the region from viewing the rocket. The poor weather may extend to Wallops Island, too, scrubbing the flight.

For South Jersey, a blanket of high clouds is expected Sunday morning. Light ground fog, which would reduce visibility to around 1 to 2 miles, is possible as well. This is due to the breaking warm air from the south moving inland, which condenses air into clouds near the ground, forming fog.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Futurecast 539A.JPG
Sunday 6AM.JPG
Visibility Sunday.JPG

Fog isn't likely at the rocket launch site in Wallops Island, but a mostly cloudy sky may be enough to cancel the event.

If the event does occur and you'd like to try to see whether the rocket will make it through the breaks in the clouds, it'll be plenty warm.

NASA Live Website

Morning low temperatures Sunday, which will occur right around the time of the launch, will be around 60 degrees. That may break records both inland and at the shore. It's also near Nov. 6's average high temperature. 

NASA Live Website

Live coverage of the mission will air on NASA TV at 5:30 a.m. at nasa.gov/nasatv.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News