NJ can see NASA launch Sunday, but will weather cooperate?

New Jerseyans will have the opportunity Sunday to see an early morning NASA rocket launch from Virginia. However, weather conditions both in the state and near the rocket site may mean a failure to launch.

Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia portion of the Delmarva Peninsula at 5:50 a.m.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, with its final destination the International Space Station. The space station orbits the Earth about 220 miles above it.

If conditions are clear, South Jersey will be able to view the rocket 60 to 90 seconds after takeoff by looking to the southeast.

However, clouds and possibly fog will likely prevent the region from viewing the rocket. The poor weather may extend to Wallops Island, too, scrubbing the flight.

For South Jersey, a blanket of high clouds is expected Sunday morning. Light ground fog, which would reduce visibility to around 1 to 2 miles, is possible as well. This is due to the breaking warm air from the south moving inland, which condenses air into clouds near the ground, forming fog.

Fog isn't likely at the rocket launch site in Wallops Island, but a mostly cloudy sky may be enough to cancel the event.

If the event does occur and you'd like to try to see whether the rocket will make it through the breaks in the clouds, it'll be plenty warm.

Morning low temperatures Sunday, which will occur right around the time of the launch, will be around 60 degrees. That may break records both inland and at the shore. It's also near Nov. 6's average high temperature.

Live coverage of the mission will air on NASA TV at 5:30 a.m. at nasa.gov/nasatv.