NJ at above average risk for storm strike in active hurricane season forecast

  • 0
Hurricane Maria approaching Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria was the second Category 5 hurricane of the 2017 season, after Irma. This was a satellite view of the storm at peak strength in the eastern Caribbean on Sept. 19, 2017, hours after ripping apart the island nation of Dominica. Maria's intensity dropped slightly to Category 4 when it hit Puerto Rico the next day, where the violent wind and heavy rainfall also had a catastrophic effect.

 JOHN BOYER, Richmond Times-Dispatch

One of the most trusted hurricane forecasts is out, and it paints a picture of another more active than usual season for the Atlantic Hurricane Basin.

Researchers at Colorado State University on Thursday released their first forecast of 2022, which predicts 19 named storms (winds of at least 39 mph sustained or greater), nine hurricanes (winds 74 mph or greater) and four major hurricanes of category three or greater.

This is above the average of 14.4 named storms, 7.2 hurricanes and 3.2 major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. However, a tropical storm or hurricane has formed before June 1 in each of the past seven years.

“Our analog seasons generally exhibited near- to somewhat above-normal Atlantic hurricane activity,” said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist in the CSU Department of Atmospheric Science and lead author of the report.

The study shows conditions in 2022 are exhibiting those similar to 1996, 2000, 2001, 2008, 2012 and 2021, which just exhausted the list of hurricane names. It was the third most active hurricane season on record, which dates to the mid-1800s.

Along with an above average hurricane season forecast comes an above average risk for a direct or near strike. For New Jersey, that means an 11% chance of a hurricane passing within 50 miles of the shore and a 35% risk of a tropical system doing so.

“It takes only one storm near you to make this an active season,” said Michael Bell, professor in CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science and part of the project.

CSU gives a major hurricane strike a 71% chance of hitting the U.S. coast, well above the 52% average in the past century.

The forecasted lack of El Nino this hurricane season was a major factor in predicting a more active than usual season. El Nino, which brings warmer than average waters along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, is correlated with fewer storms. The increase in wind shear, change in winds with height, in the tropical Atlantic Ocean tears apart storms more easily.

ENSO-TypicalElNino_610.jpg

The pattern during a typical El Nino pattern, which the 2022 is not expected to have. 

Currently, a La Nina is in place off the equator in the Pacific Ocean, with cooler than average temperatures. This weakens wind shear in the tropical Atlantic, allowing storms to develop uninterrupted.

La Nina is expected to be in until July or August, right before the peak of hurricane season. Then, a neutral state is expected into the fall.

Further helping the case for another more active season were warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean during March. This part of the ocean, which runs from roughly 15 to 35 degrees north latitude, up to North Carolina, correlates fairly well with patterns associated with busy seasons, Klotzbach said.

Sea surface temperatures typically need to be over 80 degrees for tropical systems to form and strengthen.

Last year, CSU scientists predicted 17 named storms and four major hurricanes. It ended up being the third most active season on record, with 21 named storms and four major hurricanes. Ida was a category four hurricane when it made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, bringing its eye just west of New Orleans. Two days later, portions of North and Central Jersey experienced catastrophic flooding in one of the worst natural disasters on record. Twenty-six people died in the state as 5 to 10 inches of rain fell in a swath from Bergen to Mercer counties. Three tornadoes spun in the southwestern part of the state.

verification_NS.png

CSU's forecasted compared to actual named storms. 
verification_ACE.png

CSU's predicted compared to observed amounts of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), a measure of how strong a hurricane season was, taking into account the strength and duration of storms. 

The National Hurricane Center continues to use a format of 21 storm names in alphabetical order. Names will rotate from male to female, which switches order every year.

If the storm name list is exhausted, as was the case in 2005 and 2020, a list of supplemental names will be used. The names will be familiar to both English and Spanish speakers, a shift away from the at-times confusing Greek alphabet list used before 2021.

If storms prove incredibly destructive, their names are retired by the World Meteorological Organization. The process for retiring 2021 storm names is not complete yet. Storm names are recycled every six years, but “Matthew” and “Otto” will not be included in the 2022 list from 2016, as they were retired. Instead, this year will see “Martin” and “Owen.”

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

2022 hurricane names

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Source: National Hurricane Center

Breaking News