New study changes coastal flooding thresholds for local tide gauges

Many of these tidal gauges were not around in 1983. The gauges, which were installed by the United States Geological Survey, used patchwork calculations to determine the corresponding heights for minor, moderate and major flood stages, as well as historical records. For example, Avalon's gauge at the Ingrams Thorofare Bridge had continuous records since only 2000, according to the USGS.

The work to update the data was split between Iovino and the weather service.

"NOAA did a proper program to give a best calculation for what they should be. They updated that program, and I used that to make adjustments. ... The National Ocean Service did it for a few places like Absecon and Tuckerton. … They’re trying to bring those gauge points to more like the major ones like Atlantic City and Sandy Hook," Iovino said.

Iovino recalculated the data in bunches from north to south along the Jersey Shore in recent months. Ocean County was completed in November, while Atlantic and Cape May counties were completed in December.

Emergency managers are thankful for the updates.