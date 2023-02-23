You’ll either need shorts or a winter coat depending on where you will be in southeastern New Jersey on Thursday. A warm front will nearly, but not quite, make it through, bringing a wide range of high temperatures. Cooler, breezier conditions come for all Friday.

The wacky temperature setup can be attributed to a warm front. The front itself should be near the New York-New Jersey border. However, the actual warm air of it should hold to the south.

That’s where southeastern New Jersey comes in.

While we should start in the 40s Thursday morning, above average, how high we go will depend on where you go.

A matter of miles will make the difference. However, I do believe inland Atlantic County, inland southern Ocean County, northern inland Cape May County and Cumberland County will have highs in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. A breezy southwesterly wind will make it feel more like May. In fact, Atlantic City International Airport could tie the daily record, which occurred just last year.

For inland southern Cape May County, it’ll be warm, but southwest winds will still come off the chilly bay. Expect 60s for highs. Sixties are also my forecast for the shoreline from Cape May until about Brigantine.

The rest of Ocean County will be in the battle zone. Highs there should be in the 50s. Some beach towns in Ocean County should be in the upper 40s. No spring fever here.

Regardless of location, sky cover should be sunny to partly sunny.

During the evening, the warm front will retreat southwestward. Temperatures will drop as the chilly onshore breeze spreads into South Jersey. In a matter of minutes, places like Galloway Township will drop from the 70s to the 50s on the wind change.

After midnight, areas of fog will develop. Be careful driving out there. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows will be 45 to 50 degrees.

Temperatures will take a bump up to around 50 degrees around midmorning Friday.

Then we’ll fall as the day goes on. This is the third Friday in a row where this has happened.

Cold, northwesterly winds will drive the change, despite the sunshine at times. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

By sunset, temperatures will be in the 30s, feeling like the 20s.

The winds will lighten overnight. With a clear sky, calm wind and low dew points, radiational cooling will occur. This will allow for quick cooling inland, away from the moderate influence of the water.

Saturday morning lows will be in the low 20s inland, with a few upper teens in the Pine Barrens. At the shore, it’ll be in the upper 20s.

That takes us to Saturday, which will be the coldest day of the week. High pressure overhead will keep snow to our north and possibly to our south. If anything, we get a few flurries from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highs will be in the upper 30s.